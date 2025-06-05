Now in its tenth year, National Fish & Chip Day is the biggest day in the fish and chip calendar, celebrating all of the incredible people involved in the industry and giving the humble chippy tea the recognition it deserves.

With this in mind, we have combined reader recommendations, Google ratings and Tripadvisor reviews to create a definitive guide to the the best fish and chip shops in Liverpool and Merseyside.

In no particular order, here are 23 of the most recommended chippies in and around Merseyside.

1 . Byrnes Fish and Chips, Liverpool L4 Byrnes Fish and Chips - Stuart Rd, Liverpool L4 5QT. | Byrnes Fish and Chips

2 . Georgio's, Wirral CH42 Georgio's - Borough Road, Birkenhead CH42 6QQ. | manuta - stock.adobe.com

3 . Johnny English Traditional Fish & Chips, Liverpool L1 Johnny English - Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4EA. | Johnny English via Facebook.

4 . The Swan Restaurant, Stanley Street, Southport PR9 The Swan - Stanley Street, Southport PR9 0BS. | mellenau - stock.adobe.com