23 best Liverpool chip shops you need to try this National Fish and Chip Day

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Jun 2025, 15:50 BST

Celebrated on the first Friday of June, National Fish & Chip Day is the perfect excuse to indulge in a tasty chippy tea and support your local chip shops.

Now in its tenth year, National Fish & Chip Day is the biggest day in the fish and chip calendar, celebrating all of the incredible people involved in the industry and giving the humble chippy tea the recognition it deserves.

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.

With this in mind, we have combined reader recommendations, Google ratings and Tripadvisor reviews to create a definitive guide to the the best fish and chip shops in Liverpool and Merseyside.

In no particular order, here are 23 of the most recommended chippies in and around Merseyside.

Byrnes Fish and Chips - Stuart Rd, Liverpool L4 5QT.

1. Byrnes Fish and Chips, Liverpool L4

Byrnes Fish and Chips - Stuart Rd, Liverpool L4 5QT. | Byrnes Fish and Chips

Georgio's - Borough Road, Birkenhead CH42 6QQ.

2. Georgio's, Wirral CH42

Georgio's - Borough Road, Birkenhead CH42 6QQ. | manuta - stock.adobe.com

Johnny English - Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4EA.

3. Johnny English Traditional Fish & Chips, Liverpool L1

Johnny English - Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4EA. | Johnny English via Facebook.

The Swan - Stanley Street, Southport PR9 0BS.

4. The Swan Restaurant, Stanley Street, Southport PR9

The Swan - Stanley Street, Southport PR9 0BS. | mellenau - stock.adobe.com

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolReviewsTripAdvisorGooglePeople
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice