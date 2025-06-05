Now in its tenth year, National Fish & Chip Day is the biggest day in the fish and chip calendar, celebrating all of the incredible people involved in the industry and giving the humble chippy tea the recognition it deserves.
- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
With this in mind, we have combined reader recommendations, Google ratings and Tripadvisor reviews to create a definitive guide to the the best fish and chip shops in Liverpool and Merseyside.
In no particular order, here are 23 of the most recommended chippies in and around Merseyside.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.