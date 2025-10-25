Johnny English - Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4EA.placeholder image
Johnny English - Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4EA. | Johnny English via Facebook.

23 of the best Merseyside fish and chip shops for a tasty chippy tea during National Seafood Month

By Emma Dukes

Published 25th Oct 2025, 06:04 BST

There’s just under a week left of National Seafood Month - plenty of time to enjoy a classic British favourite: fish and chips.

Liverpool and Merseyside are packed with top-rated spots serving up crispy cod, tasty chips, scallops mushy peas and curry sauce - whatever floats your boat.

With this in mind, we have combined reader recommendations, Google ratings and Tripadvisor reviews to create a definitive guide to the the best fish and chip shops in Liverpool and Merseyside.

In no particular order, here are 23 of the most recommended chippies in and around Merseyside.

Byrnes Fish and Chips - Stuart Rd, Liverpool L4 5QT.

1. Byrnes Fish and Chips, Liverpool L4

Byrnes Fish and Chips - Stuart Rd, Liverpool L4 5QT. | Byrnes Fish and Chips

Georgio's - Borough Road, Birkenhead CH42 6QQ.

2. Georgio's, Wirral CH42

Georgio's - Borough Road, Birkenhead CH42 6QQ. | manuta - stock.adobe.com

The Swan - Stanley Street, Southport PR9 0BS.

3. The Swan Restaurant, Stanley Street, Southport PR9

The Swan - Stanley Street, Southport PR9 0BS. | mellenau - stock.adobe.com

Xander's Fish Bar - 29 Eastbank St, Southport PR8 1DY.

4. Xander's Fish Bar, Southport PR8

Xander's Fish Bar - 29 Eastbank St, Southport PR8 1DY. | Xander's Fish Bar

