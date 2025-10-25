There’s just under a week left of National Seafood Month - plenty of time to enjoy a classic British favourite: fish and chips.

Liverpool and Merseyside are packed with top-rated spots serving up crispy cod, tasty chips, scallops mushy peas and curry sauce - whatever floats your boat.

With this in mind, we have combined reader recommendations, Google ratings and Tripadvisor reviews to create a definitive guide to the the best fish and chip shops in Liverpool and Merseyside.

In no particular order, here are 23 of the most recommended chippies in and around Merseyside.

1 . Byrnes Fish and Chips, Liverpool L4 Byrnes Fish and Chips - Stuart Rd, Liverpool L4 5QT. | Byrnes Fish and Chips

2 . Georgio's, Wirral CH42 Georgio's - Borough Road, Birkenhead CH42 6QQ. | manuta - stock.adobe.com

3 . The Swan Restaurant, Stanley Street, Southport PR9 The Swan - Stanley Street, Southport PR9 0BS. | mellenau - stock.adobe.com

4 . Xander's Fish Bar, Southport PR8 Xander's Fish Bar - 29 Eastbank St, Southport PR8 1DY. | Xander's Fish Bar