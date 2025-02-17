24 Liverpool restaurants and bars given new food hygiene ratings - three hit with zero stars and six get one

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Feb 2025, 13:30 GMT

Discover which Liverpool restaurants received new hygiene ratings in the latest assessments by the Food Standards Agency.

24 Liverpool businesses have been given new food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency website - including three scores of zero.

The latest rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website. Information is correct as of February 17, 2025. Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared.

Costa Coffee received a five star rating after a visit on February 5, 2025.

1. Costa Coffee, 137 Sefton Street

Costa Coffee received a five star rating after a visit on February 5, 2025. | Google Street View

Wagamama received a five star rating after an inspection on February 4, 2025.

2. Wagamama, New Mersey Retail Park

Wagamama received a five star rating after an inspection on February 4, 2025. | Google Street View

Sefton Arms received a five star rating following an inspection on January 29, 2025.

3. Sefton Arms, 1 Mill Lane

Sefton Arms received a five star rating following an inspection on January 29, 2025. | Google Street View

The Bistro at the Blackburne Arms received a five star rating following a visit on January 28, 2025.

4. The Blackburne Arms, Catharine Street

The Bistro at the Blackburne Arms received a five star rating following a visit on January 28, 2025. | The Blackburne Arms-Google

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolFood hygiene ratingsRestaurantsBarsFood Standards Agency
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice