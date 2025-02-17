24 Liverpool businesses have been given new food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency website - including three scores of zero.

The latest rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website. Information is correct as of February 17, 2025. Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared.

1 . Costa Coffee, 137 Sefton Street Costa Coffee received a five star rating after a visit on February 5, 2025. | Google Street View

2 . Wagamama, New Mersey Retail Park Wagamama received a five star rating after an inspection on February 4, 2025. | Google Street View

3 . Sefton Arms, 1 Mill Lane Sefton Arms received a five star rating following an inspection on January 29, 2025. | Google Street View