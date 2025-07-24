3 cheapest areas in Merseyside to grab yourself a pint revealed

We all love a good pint on the weekend but the cost is getting even higher! Here are 3 areas in Merseyside to grab a cheap pint.

Online Marketing Surgery and MG Timber have created their Pint Report, which looks at areas in Merseyside with the lowest price for a beer.

Here are the cheapest areas in Merseyside for a pint | Christian Birkholz.

1. The cheapest town in Merseyside is St Helens with a pint price average of £3.

St Helens is the cheapest area in Merseyside for a pint | Google

2. Next is Wallasey with a pint price average of £3.

Wallasey is the second cheapest area in Merseyside for a pint | Google

3. Lastly, Liverpool came in third with a pint price average of £5.

Liverpool is the third cheapest area in Merseyside for a pint | rabbit75_fot - stock.adobe.com

Despite these cheaper pint prices it’s no secret that pints are becoming more expensive in the UK, with the average price recently surpassing £5 for the first time. This increase is primarily driven by rising costs for pubs, including energy bills, staffing, and taxes.