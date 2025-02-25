33 Wirral restaurants and bars given new food hygiene ratings - including five and zero stars

Check out the latest food hygiene ratings for Wirral's restaurants, cafes, bars and clubs as given by the Food Standards Agency.

33 Wirral businesses have been given new food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency website - including xx scores of zero.

The latest rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website and were visited by inspectors in December, January or February. Information is correct as of February 25, 2025. Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared.

KC @ The Woodhouse received a five star rating after an inspection on January 20, 2025.

1. KC @ The Woodhouse, Wallasey Village, Wallasey

KC @ The Woodhouse received a five star rating after an inspection on January 20, 2025. | Google Street View

Thai Rooster Kitchen received a five star rating after an inspection on January 9, 2025.

2. Thai Rooster Kitchen, Woodchurch Road, Prenton

Thai Rooster Kitchen received a five star rating after an inspection on January 9, 2025. | Google

Benty Farm Tearoom received a five star rating after an inspection on December 30, 2024.

3. Benty Farm Tearoom, School Lane, Thurstaston

Benty Farm Tearoom received a five star rating after an inspection on December 30, 2024. | Benty Farm Tearooms

YO! To Go received a five star rating after an inspection on December 20, 2024.

4. Yo! To Go at Tesco Heswall, Telegraph Road, Heswall

YO! To Go received a five star rating after an inspection on December 20, 2024. Photo: Adobe Stock

