After being vegan for the last ten years, I feel pretty qualified to comment on the best plant-based Christmas dinner offerings, as I have experienced some amazing vegan roasts and some not-so-great fake turkeys.
So, if you are new to the vegan lifestyle or simply want to know where to visit to enjoy a proper Christmas dinner - rather than a poor attempt at a nut roast - you're in the right place.
From The Vibe to Pieminister here are my top spots for a delicious, plant-based, festive feast this Christmas.
1. Albert's Schenke, Hanover Street, L1
Albert's Schenke's festive offerings are available until December 24 and include their delicious vegan Mushroom Wellington, served with traditional vegetables and gravy. The festive menu is available as either two courses or three courses, and a vegan soup or hummus and flatbread are available to start as well as sorbet for afters. Photo: Albert's Schenke
2. The Vibe, Chancery House, L1
The Vibe is one of Liverpool's eateries that absolutely does the nut roast justice. Their Christmas dinner features a tasty nut roast, stuffing, cranberry sauce, roasties, roasted veg and gravy. If you'd prefer a slightly different experience, you can also get a 'nutcracker sando' which is a delicious sandwich filled with nut roast, served with gravy for dipping - my personal favourite. The festive offerings are available seven days a week until January. The whole cafe ie vegan too so you can be sure of no cross contamination! Photo: The Vibe via Facebook
3. Pieminister, Bold Street, L1
If you're after a unique Christmas dinner, Pieminister is the place for you. The festive feast menu includes the vegan 'Good Elf' pie option, filled with ‘turkey’, cranberry, port and thyme and served with mash, parsnip crisps, a stuffing ball stick, carrot and swede mash and gravy. Photo: Pieminister
4. Albert's Schloss, Bold Street, L1
Albert's Schloss' festive set menu is available until December, with vegan options such as a nut roast with trimmings or a vegan burger. The festive menu is available as either two or three courses, with vegan starter being hummus and pita, and a dessert option of ice cream or sorbet. Photo: Albert's Schloss