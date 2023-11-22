2 . The Vibe, Chancery House, L1

The Vibe is one of Liverpool's eateries that absolutely does the nut roast justice. Their Christmas dinner features a tasty nut roast, stuffing, cranberry sauce, roasties, roasted veg and gravy. If you'd prefer a slightly different experience, you can also get a 'nutcracker sando' which is a delicious sandwich filled with nut roast, served with gravy for dipping - my personal favourite. The festive offerings are available seven days a week until January. The whole cafe ie vegan too so you can be sure of no cross contamination! Photo: The Vibe via Facebook