The listings for the prestigious AA Restaurant Guide 2024 have been published and Merseyside has a new entry.
The long-established AA Rosettes scheme celebrates successful cooking at different levels across the UK. Awarded by the AA’s team of inspectors, receiving this award is a significant achievement in the industry and rosettes range from one to five.
Eateries that achieve one rosette have ‘standards that stand out in their local area’ with around 50% of rosette holders achieving one. At the other end of the scale, restaurants that are awarded five rosettes, feature cooking that is ‘on par with the best in the world.’
Andrew Sheridan’s immersive eatery ‘8’ joined the latest list of entries for Merseyside after securing a three rosette rating at a prestigious awards ceremony in London in September. Owner and chef Sheridan relocated from Birmingham to his home city of Liverpool in April.
Sadly, the region has also lost two rosette holders from the 2023 guide, with Mustard & Co in Crosby and Lerpwl on the Albert Dock closing their doors for good.
Below are all the restaurants in and around Merseyside to receive AA Rosette Awards for Culinary Excellence for 2024, listed in alphabetical order.
1. 8 by Andrew Sheridan, Liverpool 🏵️🏵️🏵️
8 by Andrew Sheridan is a new immersive fine dining restaurant, that has quickly become Liverpool’s must-visit eatery. An AA inspector said: “Guests arriving at 8 By Andy Sheridan are led downstairs to a dark vaulted space where the set up is two kitchen benches with slate tops, tall stools and eight seats each. Diners are served by the chefs which makes for a chatty and informal atmosphere. The menu is rooted in British and European flavours and might begin with an impeccably cooked Orkney scallop served with smoked brown butter, seaweed hollandaise and topped with crisp nori. A deeply flavoured pork broth appears with 36-hour slow-cooked Mangalitza pork belly, cured in miso with pickled coriander stem and shredded leaves.” 📍16 Cook St, Liverpool L2 9RF Photo: PR
2. The Art School, Liverpool 🏵️🏵️
The Art School Restaurant is a popular fine dining restaurant, in the heart of the city. An AA inspector said: “Close to Liverpool’s main attractions, The Art School Restaurant is accessed through a discreet side entrance and the stylish dining area sits in a glass-roofed courtyard with a window into the kitchen allowing diners to see the chefs at close quarters. The assured cooking is rooted in French classics.” 📍 1 Sugnall Street, Liverpool, L7 7EB. Photo: Google Street View
3. The Barn at Moor Hall, Ormskirk 🏵️🏵️🏵️
The Barn offers a delicious and varied menu, showcasing the best of seasonal produce. An AA inspector said: “A rustic setting packed with character and with fabulous countryside views, The Barn is sister to Moor Hall, but don’t be fooled by the little sibling’s ability to impress. As you approach there’s a patio area with some seating which overlooks the lake, which can also be seen from the first-floor restaurant. Once inside The Barn, pass several small rooms before walking up the grand wooden stairs where you’ll be met with a blend of original beams, new wood bar and open red brick work, elevated by slate-blue leather seating. To the far end is a state-of-the-art open kitchen with busy chefs in action. A regularly changing menu offers contemporary cooking and features plenty of produce from Moor Hall’s five-acre grounds and home-made ingredients. Start with cured sea bream, Carlingford oyster, yoghurt, cucumber and quinoa. Move on to Saddleback pork belly, Royal Oak carrots, black pudding and Granny Smith apple. Rhubarb, ginger cream, caramelised oats and rhubarb doughnut displays an impressive contrast in flavours and textures.” 📍Prescot Rd, Aughton, Ormskirk L39 6RT Photo: The Barn
4. Bistrot Vérité, Southport 🏵️🏵️
A laid-back French restaurant with wood-panelled walls and daily specials on chalkboards. An AA inspector said: “A quintessential neighbourhood bistro, Gallic roots are very evident in this atmospheric, straightforward restaurant with a strong local following. Obviously the authentic food counts hugely, but also consistency, informality and excellent service. Classic fish soup and crab thermidor are rarely off the menu whilst other choices evolve throughout the year.” 📍7 Liverpool Rd, Birkdale, Southport PR8 4AR Photo: Bistrot Verite/Instagram