Sometimes there’s nothing better than a god ‘Maccies’, as it offers a fairly cheap, filling meal made at speed, and is particularly useful when short for time - or feeling a little worse for wear after a night out.

Liverpool has an abundance of McDonald’s restaurants, with dozens in Merseyside and 15 in the city itself. But, service and quality can differ depending on which McDonald’s site you visit, even if the restaurants are a couple of minutes’ walk apart.

So which Liverpool McDonald's is the ‘best’ and has impressed the most customers? Here we rank every McDonald's in the city of Liverpool - from the highest to lowest scoring - based on your Google reviews.

1 . McDonald's, St Johns Shopping , Liverpool L1 3.9 stars from 932 Google reviews. | stock.adobe

2 . McDonald's, Clayton Square, Liverpool L1 3.8 stars from 1,900 Google reviews. | Google Street View

3 . McDonald's, New Mersey Retail Park, Speke L24 3.8 stars from 1,805 Google reviews. | Google