All 15 McDonald's restaurants in Liverpool ranked from best to worst - see the full list

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:19 BST

Discover which McDonald's in Liverpool comes out on top with our complete ranking of all 15 locations in the city.

Sometimes there’s nothing better than a god ‘Maccies’, as it offers a fairly cheap, filling meal made at speed, and is particularly useful when short for time - or feeling a little worse for wear after a night out.

Liverpool has an abundance of McDonald’s restaurants, with dozens in Merseyside and 15 in the city itself. But, service and quality can differ depending on which McDonald’s site you visit, even if the restaurants are a couple of minutes’ walk apart.

- 23 best and worst Wetherspoons pubs in Liverpool and Merseyside ranked - see the full list

So which Liverpool McDonald's is the ‘best’ and has impressed the most customers? Here we rank every McDonald's in the city of Liverpool - from the highest to lowest scoring - based on your Google reviews.

3.9 stars from 932 Google reviews.

1. McDonald's, St Johns Shopping , Liverpool L1

3.9 stars from 932 Google reviews. | stock.adobe

3.8 stars from 1,900 Google reviews.

2. McDonald's, Clayton Square, Liverpool L1

3.8 stars from 1,900 Google reviews. | Google Street View

3.8 stars from 1,805 Google reviews.

3. McDonald's, New Mersey Retail Park, Speke L24

3.8 stars from 1,805 Google reviews. | Google

3.7 stars from 2,900 Google reviews.

4. McDonald's, Albert Dock, Liverpool L1

3.7 stars from 2,900 Google reviews. | Google

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FoodMcDonald'sLiverpoolRestaurants
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice