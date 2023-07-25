These eateries were recently visited by inspectors.

A total of 21 takeaways in Liverpool have been handed a one-star food hygiene rating this year, with inspectors believing ’major improvements’ were necessary.

Working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Liverpool City Council send inspectors to assess businesses, considering factors such as hygienic food handling, management of food safety, food storage and the cleanliness of facilities.

Businesses are rated from zero to five depending, with a zero-star rating means that ’urgent improvement is required’, and five-star meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’.

There are six possible ratings:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Here, in alphabetical order, are all the Liverpool takeaways to receive a one-star food hygiene rating in 2023*.

*Please note, some venues may be awaiting a new inspection and rating. Ratings are correct as of July 25, 2023. The venues listed are categorised as takeaways or sandwich shops by the FSA.

1 . Didi’s Gate House Pizza, L9 Didi’s Gate House Pizza, 176 Rice Lane, was handed a one-star rating on February 16, 2023. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Feng Sing, L7 Feng Sing, 126 Prescot Road, was handed a one-star rating on January 6, 2023. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Golden House, L5 Golden House, 96 Breckfield Road North, was handed a one-star rating on May 12, 2023. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Goodison Supper Bar, L4 Goodison Supper Bar, 61 Goodison Road, was handed a one-star rating on March 21, 2023. Photo: Google Street View

