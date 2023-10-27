These Liverpool restaurants were given zero star ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

A number of Liverpool eateries failed their latest food hygiene inspections, with a score of zero stars.

These restaurants, takeaways and cafes received the lowest grading in the Food Standards Agency’s hygiene rating scheme, after Liverpool City Council’s environment health inspectors paid unannounced visits.

If a food establishment is given the lowest possible score of zero, it means ‘urgent improvement necessary’ when it comes to hygiene and food management.

Here are the 20Liverpool restaurants, cafes and takeaways with a score of zero in their latest inspection. Information correct as of October 27, 2023.

1 . Al Agha Shawarma, Lodge Ln, Liverpool L8 0QE Al Agha received a zero star rating after an inspection on April 4, 2023. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Aquapod, 82 Bold St, Liverpool L1 4HR Aquapod received a zero star rating after an inspection on August 8, 2023. Photo: Emma Dukes

3 . Chef Hoi’s, 46 Lower Breck Rd, Liverpool L6 4BZ Chef Hoi’s received a zero star rating after an inspection on July 6, 2023. Photo: Google