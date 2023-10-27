Register
The 20 Liverpool restaurants, cafes and takeaways which failed their latest hygiene inspections

These Liverpool restaurants were given zero star ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Oct 2023, 17:46 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:39 BST

A number of Liverpool eateries failed their latest food hygiene inspections, with a score of zero stars.

These restaurants, takeaways and cafes received the lowest grading in the Food Standards Agency’s hygiene rating scheme, after Liverpool City Council’s environment health inspectors paid unannounced visits.

If a food establishment is given the lowest possible score of zero, it means ‘urgent improvement necessary’ when it comes to hygiene and food management.

Here are the 20Liverpool restaurants, cafes and takeaways with a score of zero in their latest inspection. Information correct as of October 27, 2023.

Al Agha received a zero star rating after an inspection on April 4, 2023.

1. Al Agha Shawarma, Lodge Ln, Liverpool L8 0QE

Al Agha received a zero star rating after an inspection on April 4, 2023. Photo: Google Street View

Aquapod received a zero star rating after an inspection on August 8, 2023.

2. Aquapod, 82 Bold St, Liverpool L1 4HR

Aquapod received a zero star rating after an inspection on August 8, 2023. Photo: Emma Dukes

Chef Hoi’s received a zero star rating after an inspection on July 6, 2023.

3. Chef Hoi’s, 46 Lower Breck Rd, Liverpool L6 4BZ

Chef Hoi’s received a zero star rating after an inspection on July 6, 2023. Photo: Google

Chicken Bazooka received a zero star rating after an inspection on July 27, 2023.

4. Chicken Bazooka, 9-11, Ranelagh Place, Liverpool L3 5SB

Chicken Bazooka received a zero star rating after an inspection on July 27, 2023. Photo: Chicken Bazooka received a zero star rating after an inspection on July 27, 2023.

