Former Justino's restaurant in Liverpool reopens after major refurbishment

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 11th Jun 2024
The Italian-inspired restaurant and bar has a fresh new look - and a new name.

The premises of a once-popular Italian restaurant that closed suddenly has opened its doors after being taken over by a local entrepeneur.

The venue on Aigburth Road once was once home to Justino’s, a family-run restaurant which shut down in March with no warning. After being purchased by James Nolan in April, the space has now been transformed into Amici, an Italian-inspired eatery and bar. 

Nolan invested over £100,000 into refurbishing the venue with new seating and decor throughout, a full new kitchen along with new kitchen equipment, crockery and cutlery, and a renovated bar area. Decked out in emerald and gold hues, Amici offers lunch, A La Carte, Sunday Roast and dessert menus, including options to suit all dietaries and preferences.

Amici, Aigburth Road, Liverpool. Image: AmiciAmici, Aigburth Road, Liverpool. Image: Amici
Amici, Aigburth Road, Liverpool. Image: Amici | Amici

Specialising in Italian food, customers can expect salads and burrata, wood stone oven-fired pizzas and calzones, risotto, pasta, fish and meat dishes, as well as roast dinners every Sunday.

James Nolan, owner of Amici, said: “Now that our doors are open, we’re very excited to welcome local guests and those a little further afield to Amici. We hope to see you soon for delicious Italian dishes, cocktails and wine.”

Amici will be open seven days a week from 12.00pm. From 9.00pm on Friday and Saturdays, the venue will have live, acoustic music for guests who want to stay and enjoy drinks in the bar area.

