Former Justino's restaurant in Liverpool reopens after major refurbishment
and live on Freeview channel 276
The premises of a once-popular Italian restaurant that closed suddenly has opened its doors after being taken over by a local entrepeneur.
The venue on Aigburth Road once was once home to Justino’s, a family-run restaurant which shut down in March with no warning. After being purchased by James Nolan in April, the space has now been transformed into Amici, an Italian-inspired eatery and bar.
Nolan invested over £100,000 into refurbishing the venue with new seating and decor throughout, a full new kitchen along with new kitchen equipment, crockery and cutlery, and a renovated bar area. Decked out in emerald and gold hues, Amici offers lunch, A La Carte, Sunday Roast and dessert menus, including options to suit all dietaries and preferences.
Specialising in Italian food, customers can expect salads and burrata, wood stone oven-fired pizzas and calzones, risotto, pasta, fish and meat dishes, as well as roast dinners every Sunday.
James Nolan, owner of Amici, said: “Now that our doors are open, we’re very excited to welcome local guests and those a little further afield to Amici. We hope to see you soon for delicious Italian dishes, cocktails and wine.”
Amici will be open seven days a week from 12.00pm. From 9.00pm on Friday and Saturdays, the venue will have live, acoustic music for guests who want to stay and enjoy drinks in the bar area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.