Archie's Liverpool reopens with new menu after refurbishment

Burgers and waffles restaurant Archie’s, well-known for it’s pink-hued décor, reopened this week following an extensive four-week renovation that includes electronic kiosks for ordering and a larger seating area.

The modern fast-food eatery, which branched out to Liverpool in 2015 after originating in Manchester, offers Halal burgers, milkshakes and now customers can enjoy a new breakfast menu too. Located on Ranelagh Street, the establishment is unmissable with it’s pink exterior.

An Archie’s spokesperson said: "The entire team have put so much work into this project, and we couldn’t be prouder of the results. We’re introducing a new breakfast menu, featuring delicious breakfast muffins, fluffy pancakes and hot hash browns to kickstart your day."