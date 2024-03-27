Archie's Liverpool reopens with new menu after refurbishment
Burgers and waffles restaurant Archie’s, well-known for it’s pink-hued décor, reopened this week following an extensive four-week renovation that includes electronic kiosks for ordering and a larger seating area.
The modern fast-food eatery, which branched out to Liverpool in 2015 after originating in Manchester, offers Halal burgers, milkshakes and now customers can enjoy a new breakfast menu too. Located on Ranelagh Street, the establishment is unmissable with it’s pink exterior.
An Archie’s spokesperson said: "The entire team have put so much work into this project, and we couldn’t be prouder of the results. We’re introducing a new breakfast menu, featuring delicious breakfast muffins, fluffy pancakes and hot hash browns to kickstart your day."
The new electronic ordering kiosks at the Central station venue will allow customers to select and order their meals without the hassle of queuing for a till.