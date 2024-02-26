Award-winning breakfast cafe to open second venue in Wirral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning cafe at the heart of the Wirral community has announced plans to launch a second venue on the peninsula.

Muzzy's Breakfast House opened in 2019, offering classic cafe dishes such as a full English breakfast, sausage sandwiches or a cheeseburger. Renowned for its huge delicious fry-ups, such as the Bohemian Rapsody, the family cafe has an impressive five out five star rating on Google reviews.

The Bebington restaurant was handed the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes in the 2023 Good Food Awards after receiving the highest customer service ratings, and is highly-recommended by locals. Now, after five years of success, the business has announced plans to open a second venue in Heswall.

The new cafe, named Muzzy's Breakfast and Desserts House, will be located at 236 Telegraph Road and will offer an 'even better breakfast menu' as well as lunch, brunch and desserts.

Manager of Muzzy's, Emre Saydam told LiverpoolWorld they chose Telegraph Road as the new location due to building a strong customer base in Heswall. They said: "Everyone who came to our branch in Bebington from Heswall said that a quality breakfast establishment like ours would suit the area."

Emre said Muzzy's Breakfast House is a leading cafe in Wirral, which has 'never compromised on quality, even in our worst periods'. "We preferred to lose money rather than lose people. Very good customers know and remember that we took a bankrupt business and brought it to this day with effort, love and determination," he added.

The Heswall breakfast and dessert joint promises to offer the same great quality as the Bebington venue, and will offer a space 'where everyone can eat, drink and spend time with peace of mind'. Emre said Muzzy's goal is 'to be in peoples' memories' and be more than just a breakfast place for local people.