There are not many things better than a chippy tea and people in Merseyside take fish and chips pretty seriously, arguing that their locals serve the best in town.

Despite being home to dozens of much-loved, well-rated chip shops, Liverpool and Merseyside had no winners at this year’s National Fish and Chip Award and we’re on a mission to showcase our brilliant offerings.

To find which of our chippies reign supreme, we decided to talk to the people who know best - the customers. After receiving an influx of suggestions across Merseyside, we have put together a list of the most-recommended fish and chip shops, which locals say are guaranteed to impress.

Here, in no particular order, are the ‘best’ fish and chip shops in Liverpool and Merseyside, according to LiverpoolWorld readers. Is your local on the list?

1 . Yanni’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Lord Street, Liverpool Yanni’s is an award-winning chippy in Liverpool city centre, and was mentioned many times by our readers. 📍 31-33 Lord Street, Liverpool L2 9SA. Photo: Google Street View

2 . The Swan Restaurant, Stanley Street, Southport The Swan Restaurant is an established, family-run restaurant in Southport. It was handed a Good Food Blue Ribbon in the Fish and Chips category last year, and offers a traditional chippy tea to eat in or take away. 📍 Stanley Street, Southport PR9 0BS. Photo: mellenau - stock.adobe.com - for illustrative purposes only.

3 . The Famous Gold Star, Liverpool Road, Maghull The Famous Gold Star is a well-established takeaway, offering fish and chips, Chinese meals and kebabs. 📍 Liverpool Road, Maghull L31 2HH. Photo: Google Street View

4 . The Green Hut, Moreton, Wirral The Green Hut is a popular cafe and chip shop on the Moreton Shore, known for its fish and chips. 📍 Pasture Rd, Moreton, Wirral CH46 4TH. Photo: Adobe Stock for illustrative purposes only.