A number of highly-regarded restaurants in and around Liverpool have been recommended in the 2024 edition of The Good Food Guide.

The annual guide looks at reader recommendations and tips before sending out one of 30 inspectors to give their expert assessment on the food and hospitality.

Restaurants are awarded a rating of either ‘good’, ‘very good’, ‘exceptional’ or ‘world-class’ and are assessed on their uniqueness, the deliciousness of their food, their warmth and strength of recommendation.

Here, in alphabetical order, are all the restaurants in Merseyside that are currently recommended by The Good Food Guide 2024. Did your favourite make the list?

1 . The Art School Restaurant, Sugnall Street, Liverpool The Art School Restaurant is a popular fine dining restaurant in the heart of Liverpool. ⭐ The Sugnall Street restaurant is rated 'good' by the Good Food Guide. 📍1 Sugnall St, Liverpool, Merseyside L7 7EB Photo: Trip Advisor

2 . Belzan, Smithdown Road, Liverpool Belzan was named one of Britain's 100 Best Local Restaurants by the Good Food Guide in 2024. ⭐ The Smithdown Road restaurant is rated 'good' by the Good Food Guide.📍371 Smithdown Road, Liverpool, Merseyside L15 3JJ Photo: Belzan/Google

3 . Bistrot Vérité, Liverpool Road, Birkdale Bistrot Vérité is a highly-regarded French restaurant in the heart of Birkdale Village. ⭐ The Liverpool Road restaurant is rated as a 'local gem' by the Good Food Guide.📍7 Liverpool Road, Birkdale, Southport, Merseyside PR8 4AR Photo: @Bistrot Verite/Instagram

4 . Botanic Road Kitchen, Botanic Road, Southport Botanic Road Kitchen is a lovely restaurant and bar in the heart of Churchtown, serving a range of small plates. ⭐ The Botanic Road restaurant is rated 'good' by the Good Food Guide.📍98 Botanic Rd, Southport, Merseyside PR9 7NE Photo: Google Street View