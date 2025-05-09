Liverpool is a city known for its vibrant culture, incredible night life and, of course, its fantastic food and drink scene.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to name the city’s best restaurants of all time and received many responses, ranging from eateries featured in the Michelin Guide to once booming restaurants which are sadly no more.

From Uncle Sam’s and Asha to Vetch and the Art School, here are 19 of Liverpool’s best ever restaurants - according to you.

1 . Asha, Bold Street Asha was Liverpool city centre’s first curry house, opening back in 1964. It has now sadly been closed for over a decade. | Google Street View

2 . The Italian Club Fish, Bold Street The Italian Club Fish served customers on Bold Street for more than 15 years, and stood proudly as Liverpool’s only restaurant with a sole focus on seafood. It closed in January | Emma Dukes

3 . The Lobster Pot, Liverpool The Lobster Pot has various sites in Liverpool city centre, all of which have become synonymous with a night out snack. | The Lobster Pot

4 . Berni Inn, Liverpool Berni Inn was a chain of steakhouses, established in 1955. Several branches opened in Merseyside, including on Liverpool’s Pier Head and in Southport. The company was sold to Whitbread in 1995, who converted the venues into Beefeater restaurants. (Sheffield pictured) | Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB (from The Ray Brightman exhibition collection)