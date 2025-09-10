11 of the best pie shops in Liverpool based on Google reviews

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Sep 2025, 10:00 BST

Explore the top pie shops in Liverpool, ranked based on Google reviews, for both sweet and savoury delights.

It’s no secret that Britain is a nation that absolutely adores a hearty steak bake, sweet pie or, in Liverpool, a delicious pastry filled with Scouse.

With this in mind, we have taken a look at the city’s best pie shops and bakeries, which offer favourites from the classic pork pie to hearty apple pie.

Check out 11 of the best places in Liverpool to purchase a delicious sweet or savoury pie based on Google reviews.

1. The Gluten Free Pie Company

The Gluten Free Pie Company is a 100% gluten free and plant based bakery, baking delicious pie suitable for those with allergies. They have tons of options, including a Blind scouse pie, vegan chik’n pie! It has a Google rating of 4.9 stars. | Gluten Free Pie Company Photo: Gluten Free Pie Company

2. Homebaked Bakery

Homebaked Bakery has been serving pies for Liverpudlians and footie fans for years. Whether you have a hankering for a gravy drizzled matchday pie, or a vegan scouse pasty, there’s something for everyone. It has a Google rating of 4.8 stars. | Homebaked Bakery Photo: Homebaked Bakery

3. The Wild Loaf

The Wild Loaf is a small bakery on the outskirts of the city centre, serving a range of pastries. and bread. Options change regularly, however, great pies included their apple chaussons and this pecan tart - it counts as a pie, right? It has a Google rating of 4.8 stars. | The Wild Loaf Photo: The Wild Loaf

4. Rough Hand Made

Rough Hand Made is a charming bakery on the Royal Albert Dock. The dog-friendly venue offers a host of pies, pastries and sweet treats and has Google rating of 4.7 stars. | @ginothecockapoo @jamesnilsonphotography via Instagram

