Nine of the best pie shops in Liverpool for British Pie Week 2025

British Pie Week returns this March, and it’s no secret that Britain is a nation that absolutely adores a hearty steak bake, sweet pie or, in Liverpool, a delicious pastry filled with Scouse. The week of pie celebrations takes place between March 3 and 9, and is dedicated to recognising the best pastry encrusted treats in the country.

Liverpool serves up delicious meat pies and sweet pastries all year round, but British Pie Week offers the chance to indulge in your favourite pastries without the guilt, and support small, independent pie shops. From the classic pork pie and Liverpool 's very own Scouse-pie to the allergen-friendly options, there really is something for everyone.

Here, in no particular order, are the nine of the highest-rated spots in Liverpool, classed as pie shops according to Google reviews. Each has a rating of 4.0 out of five or above and at least 20 reviews.

1 . Gluten Free Pie Company, Upper Hill St, Liverpool L8 The Gluten Free Pie Company has a Google rating of 4.9 stars from 33 reviews. The small family-owned bakery located in Liverpool creates delicious vegan pies and the kitchen is completely gluten-free and allergy-friendly. | Gluten Free Pie Company

2 . Homebaked, Anfield, Liverpool L4 Homebaked Bakery has been serving pies for Liverpudlians and footie fans for years. Whether you have a hankering for a gravy drizzled matchday pie, or a vegan scouse pasty, there’s something for everyone. They can be found on Oakfield Road and come highly recommended, with a Google rating of 4.8 stars from 480 reviews. | Homebaked

3 . Rough Hand Made, Albert Dock, Liverpool L1 Rough Hand Made is a charming bakery on the Royal Albert Dock. The dog-friendly venue offers a host of pies, pastries and sweet treats and has Google rating of 4.8 stars from more than 1,200 reviews. | @ginothecockapoo @jamesnilsonphotography via Instagram

4 . Wake & Cate, Tarleton Street, Liverpool L1 Wake & Cate is a popular bakery and cafe in Liverpool city centre, with a Google rating of 4.6 stars from more than 1,000 reviews. Expect both sweet and savoury pies and pastries. | Wake & Cate