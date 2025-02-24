Nine of the best pie shops in Liverpool for British Pie Week 2025

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Feb 2025, 15:01 BST

Discover top-rated pie shops in Liverpool this British Pie Week. From classic steak to vegan delights, these spots promise a delicious pastry.

British Pie Week returns this March, and it’s no secret that Britain is a nation that absolutely adores a hearty steak bake, sweet pie or, in Liverpool, a delicious pastry filled with Scouse. The week of pie celebrations takes place between March 3 and 9, and is dedicated to recognising the best pastry encrusted treats in the country.

Liverpool serves up delicious meat pies and sweet pastries all year round, but British Pie Week offers the chance to indulge in your favourite pastries without the guilt, and support small, independent pie shops. From the classic pork pie and Liverpool's very own Scouse-pie to the allergen-friendly options, there really is something for everyone.

Here, in no particular order, are the nine of the highest-rated spots in Liverpool, classed as pie shops according to Google reviews. Each has a rating of 4.0 out of five or above and at least 20 reviews.

The Gluten Free Pie Company has a Google rating of 4.9 stars from 33 reviews. The small family-owned bakery located in Liverpool creates delicious vegan pies and the kitchen is completely gluten-free and allergy-friendly.

1. Gluten Free Pie Company, Upper Hill St, Liverpool L8

The Gluten Free Pie Company has a Google rating of 4.9 stars from 33 reviews. The small family-owned bakery located in Liverpool creates delicious vegan pies and the kitchen is completely gluten-free and allergy-friendly. | Gluten Free Pie Company

Homebaked Bakery has been serving pies for Liverpudlians and footie fans for years. Whether you have a hankering for a gravy drizzled matchday pie, or a vegan scouse pasty, there’s something for everyone. They can be found on Oakfield Road and come highly recommended, with a Google rating of 4.8 stars from 480 reviews.

2. Homebaked, Anfield, Liverpool L4

Homebaked Bakery has been serving pies for Liverpudlians and footie fans for years. Whether you have a hankering for a gravy drizzled matchday pie, or a vegan scouse pasty, there’s something for everyone. They can be found on Oakfield Road and come highly recommended, with a Google rating of 4.8 stars from 480 reviews. | Homebaked

Rough Hand Made is a charming bakery on the Royal Albert Dock. The dog-friendly venue offers a host of pies, pastries and sweet treats and has Google rating of 4.8 stars from more than 1,200 reviews.

3. Rough Hand Made, Albert Dock, Liverpool L1

Rough Hand Made is a charming bakery on the Royal Albert Dock. The dog-friendly venue offers a host of pies, pastries and sweet treats and has Google rating of 4.8 stars from more than 1,200 reviews. | @ginothecockapoo @jamesnilsonphotography via Instagram

Wake & Cate is a popular bakery and cafe in Liverpool city centre, with a Google rating of 4.6 stars from more than 1,000 reviews. Expect both sweet and savoury pies and pastries.

4. Wake & Cate, Tarleton Street, Liverpool L1

Wake & Cate is a popular bakery and cafe in Liverpool city centre, with a Google rating of 4.6 stars from more than 1,000 reviews. Expect both sweet and savoury pies and pastries. | Wake & Cate

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolBritainReviewsGoogle
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice