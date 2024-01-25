1 . Rudy's, Albert Dock

After opening towards the tail-end of 2022, Rudy's on the Albert Dock has quickly become perhaps the city's most highly rated pizza joint. Rated an impressive five-stars on TripAdvisor over almost 400 reviews, the pizzeria boasts an impressive menu of woodfired pizza and sides and some customers have said it is "hands down the best pizza they have ever eaten." Rudy's other pizzerias on Bold Street and Castle Street are not far behind - both have 4.5 star ratings from hundreds of reviews and attract hundreds of eager customers each day. The Rudy's on Albert Dock and Castle Street have food hygiene ratings of five (very good) while the Bold Street branch has a hygiene rating of four (good). Photo: Emma Dukes