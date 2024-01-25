There is a serious relationship between Liverpool and Italian food, specifically pizza.
There are so many different places to get a good quality pizza that we're almost spoiled for choice. It begs the question: where can you get the best pizza in Liverpool?
Its a simple question, with a complicated answer. But using local knowledge as well as TripAdvisor reviews and food hygiene ratings as a guide, we have rated these nine spots as perhaps the best in the city.
You might not agree, and that is okay, everyone is entitled to their own opinion and equally, everyone is entitled to enjoy their own slice of pizza their own way.
From Casa Italia, which makes every list like this, to Crust, here are our ten best pizza joints in the city.
1. Rudy's, Albert Dock
After opening towards the tail-end of 2022, Rudy's on the Albert Dock has quickly become perhaps the city's most highly rated pizza joint. Rated an impressive five-stars on TripAdvisor over almost 400 reviews, the pizzeria boasts an impressive menu of woodfired pizza and sides and some customers have said it is "hands down the best pizza they have ever eaten." Rudy's other pizzerias on Bold Street and Castle Street are not far behind - both have 4.5 star ratings from hundreds of reviews and attract hundreds of eager customers each day.
The Rudy's on Albert Dock and Castle Street have food hygiene ratings of five (very good) while the Bold Street branch has a hygiene rating of four (good). Photo: Emma Dukes
2. Casa Italia, Stanley Street
Casa Italia is immense popularity and people can queue down the street to get in and eat some of its lauded pizzas and pasta dishes. Homely and authentic at a price that can't be argued with, is perhaps the best way to describe Casa Italia to those unlucky enough to have never been. Almost 2,500 TripAdvisor reviews have Casa Italia on a 4.5 star rating, hence its second place. However for many this will be the true number one in this list. Casa Italia has a food hygiene rating of five (very good) currently. Photo: casa italia
3. Nightcrawler Pizza, Slater Street
Pizza is a personal choice - do you prefer it Neapolitan style or thin and crispy New York style. If it's the latter, then Nightcrawler serves up some of the best in the city. The relaxed Slater Street restaurant even serves it by the slice and has a varied menu. "Amazing pizza, amazing atmosphere. It's the nicest pizza place around," one Tripadvisor review said. Photo: Google Street View
4. Amalia, Campbell Square
Located just off Duke Street Amalia offers contemporary Italian cuisine, for eat-in or takeaway, that is so good it won the 'best pizza' category at the seventh annual Italian Awards in 2023. You can catch a glimpse of why when you see the almost 2,000 reviews on TripAdvisor (where it has a 4 star rating) praising the authentic, family restaurant and telling those who haven't been "just go eat there, right now!" Photo: Amalia