Having a roast on a Sunday is a British tradition that is as important as having a cup of tea after any minor inconvenience, or a pint outside as soon as the temperature exceeds 20°C degrees.

With roast potatoes, freshly-cooked meat or veggie alternatives, stuffing, vegetables and lashings of gravy, there are only two things that makes a Sunday dinner even better - having someone else cook it for you and piling the roasties high at a carvery buffet.

With this in mind, we have created a list of the top places in Liverpool for a delicious carvery roast dinner, based on Google Review ratings. Each venue has a rating of at least 4.1 out of five stars and a minimum of 100 reviews.

On the list are popular chain restaurants, known for cheap and cheerful carveries, as well as friendly locals. Take a look at the photo gallery below and let us know where you think serves the best roast and the crispiest potatoes.

1 . Allerton Hall, Woolton, Liverpool L25 7UN 🍽️ Allerton Hall is a chain pub serving classic comfort food and a farmhouse carvery buffet. The carvery is available daily and offers a range of meats, a cheese and onion pie, roasties, vegetables and more. ⭐ Allerton Hall has 4.1 stars out of five from 2,400 Google reviews. | Allerton Hall - Farmhouse Inns

2 . The Blackburne Arms, Catharine Street, Liverpool L8 7NL 🍽️ While The Blackburne Arms does not offer a buffet carvery, its roast is regarded by many locals - and Google Reviews - as the best. It is available every Sunday and has veggie and vegan options too.⭐ The Blackburne Arms has 4.4 stars out of five from 954 Google reviews. | The Blackburne Arms

3 . The Cabbage Hall Bar & Grill, Anfield, Liverpool L4 2RB 🍽️ The Cabbage Hall Bar & Grill is a friendly Anfield pub, offering comfort food and a carvery on Sundays. The carvery features beef, turkey, gammon or lamb shanks, alongside crispy potatoes and all the veg. You can also order your roast to takeaway. ⭐ The Cabbage Hall has 4.4 stars out of five from 1,400 Google reviews. | The Cabbage Hall Bar & Grill

4 . CookHouse Pub & Carvery, Woolton, Liverpool L25 9NQ 🍽️ CookHouse Pub & Carvery offers a delicious carvery every day, offering beef, gammon and turkey, alongside traditional accompaniments. The pub's menu also features vegan and gluten free options. ⭐ CookHouse has 4.3 stars out of five from 768 Google reviews. | CookHouse Pub & Carvery