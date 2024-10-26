For meat-lovers, going to a restaurant to enjoy a steak can be an indulgent and extravagant experience.
While we all like our steak cooked differently to our preference, there are plenty of places across Liverpool and Merseyside that know how to grill a steak to perfection.
We asked our readers where they believe does the best steak in the city, and received an overwhelming number of recommendations. We have thrown in some of our tried and tested favourites too. Check them all out below, listed in no particular order.
1. Miller and Carter, Albert Dock - L3 4AF
🥩 Miller and Carter has various locations dotted across the UK and is highly regarded for its steak offerings, but its Liverpool location on the Albert Dock definitely stand out among the residents. "Classy place, lovely food, good price and friendly staff," one reviewer said. ⭐ The restaurant has 4.5 stars out of five from 3,391 Google reviews. | Emma Downey Photo: Emma Downey
2. Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street - L2 0PL
🥩 Hawksmoor is regarded as one of Liverpool's best places to visit for a delicious steak, with vegetarian and gluten free options. The steak and seafood restaurant Highlighted by a number of readers, who described it as 'excellent' with 'amazing food'. ⭐ The restaurant has 4.6 stars out of five from 601 Google reviews. | Hawksmoor/Google
3. Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill, Exchange Flags, L2 3YL
🥩 Our readers said Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill in Exchange Flags is one of the best steakhouses Liverpool has to offer with a diverse and high-quality selection of meat. One reviewer said: "Impeccable service and what an experience regarding meat cuts to the table!" ⭐ The Brazilian restaurant has 4.7 stars out of five from 1,947 Google reviews. | Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill/Google
4. Cowshed, 104 Seel Street - L1 4BL
🥩 Cowshed on Seel Street is highly recommended by our readers, not only for its exceptional steak quality but also its fantastic customer service. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Love the Cowshed! Steaks are always perfectly cooked and the sides are delicious, particularly the mushrooms. My tip is to start with one of the excellent - and unusual - cocktails!” ⭐ The restaurant has 4.8 stars out of five from 1,626 Google reviews. | Cowshed/Google
