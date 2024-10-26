4 . Cowshed, 104 Seel Street - L1 4BL

🥩 Cowshed on Seel Street is highly recommended by our readers, not only for its exceptional steak quality but also its fantastic customer service. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Love the Cowshed! Steaks are always perfectly cooked and the sides are delicious, particularly the mushrooms. My tip is to start with one of the excellent - and unusual - cocktails!” ⭐ The restaurant has 4.8 stars out of five from 1,626 Google reviews. | Cowshed/Google