Best places near me for Pancake Day 2024: Where to get delicious pancakes in Liverpool
Marking the last day of indulgence before Lent begins, Shrove Tuesday - or Pancake Day - falls on Tuesday, February 13 this year and is the perfect time to try out Liverpool's best pancake offerings.
Whether you prefer American-style pancakes with oodles of syrup and crispy bacon, a classic pancake with lemon and sugar or a bouncy pancake covered in Biscoff or Nutella, there are plenty of brilliant options in Liverpool.
With this in mind, we have compiled a list of some of our favourite cafes and restaurants in the city, which offer delicious pancakes for the whole family.
Best places in Liverpool for Pancake Day 2024
The Brunch & Cocktail Club, Duke Street
The Brunch & Cocktail Club is located on Duke Street and offers a delicious pancake stack. Toppings include banoffee, maple bacon and chocolate brownie. A perfect place for both sweet and savoury options with other toppings available to satisfy your pancake desires.
Moose Coffee, Dale Street
Moose Coffee offers a range of pancake and waffles, all cooked to order. Those with a sweet tooth can try their chocolate and hazelnut spread and those looking for something different can try their blueberries.
Bold Street Coffee, Bold Street
Bold Street Coffee offers two versions of their pancakes. Maple and bacon pancakes for those who desire something classically American, and pancakes adorned with cream and fresh fruit. Their American Stack breakfast is also available for someone who fancies a nice big breakfast.
The Vibe, Chancery House
The Vibe on Paradise Street is a completely plant-based café. Their Power Me Up Pancakes, served until 4.00pm, are gluten-free and feature a berry compote, fresh fruit as well as vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of maple syrup. New for 2024, you can also try their special Custard and Chocolate Crepes, which will available for the whole week.
Brunchin’, Tarleton Street
Brunchin’ offers both a pancake stack and Belgian waffles at their location on Tarleton Street. Customers can choose from a range of topping options, including banoffee, peanut butter, house granola, strawberries and Nutella.
Café Tabac, Bold Street
Café Tabac on Bold Street features two options for their pancakes. Their American style menu gives customers the choice between bacon maple and their 'Coco Tabac' which features Nutella, white chocolate sauce, whipped cream and strawberries.