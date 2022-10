Liverpool ONE is a popular destination for shoppers and diners, but are the hygiene ratings up to scratch?

Food hygiene ratings help us to make decisions about where to eat, so here at LiverpoolWorld, we have researched the ratings of all the restaurants and cafes in Liverpool ONE.

All ratings are according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Possible rankings range from 0-5 and are as follows:

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Hygiene standards are very good.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Hygiene standards are good.

⭐⭐⭐– Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

⭐⭐– Some improvement is necessary.

⭐– Major improvement is necessary.

0 - Urgent improvement is required.

Please note, some places are missing due to awaiting an assessment.

Arket Cafe ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍18-20 Paradise Street L1 8JF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 17 June 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Barburrito ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍14 Paradise Street L1 8JF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 30 November 2021 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Browns ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍43A Paradise Street L1 3EU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 15 February 2018 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Byron ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍43A Paradise Street L1 3EU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 21 April 2021 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

The Beehive ⭐⭐⭐

📍7 Paradise Street L1 3BL | 🗓️ Rated 3 on 24 April 2019 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Cosy Club ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍37C Paradise Street L1 3EU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 21 November 2018 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Cote Bistro ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍51 Paradise Street L1 3EU | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 5 August 2021 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Five Guys ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍14 Paradise Street L1 8JF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 10 July 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Gourmet Burger Kitchen ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍14 Paradise Street L1 8JF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 22 April 2021 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Joe & The Juice ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍70 South John Street L1 8BJ | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 19 November 2018 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Las Iguanas ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍14 Paradise Street L1 8JF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 14 June 2017 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Lindt ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍37B Paradise Street L1 3EU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 10 May 2018 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Maggie Fu ⭐⭐

📍37-39 Hanover Street L1 3DN | 🗓️ Rated 2 on 24 November 2021 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; food safety IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY

MerseyMade ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍98 Paradise Street L1 3HU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 14 January 2020 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety GOOD

Nandos ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍14 Paradise Street L1 8JF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 17 August 2016 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Pizza Express ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍14 Paradise Street L1 8JF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 29 January 2018 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Pizza Hut ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍14 Paradise Street L1 8JF | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 29 January 2018 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Sblended ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍14 Paradise Street L1 8JF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 10 January 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Smoke and Dough ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍14 Paradise Street L1 8JF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 5 August 2021 | Food Hygiene UNAVAILABLE; cleanliness UNAVAILABLE; food safety UNAVAILABLE

Starbucks ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍35 Paradise Street L1 3EU | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 30 May 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

TGIs ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍14 Paradise Street L1 8JF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 30 January 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

The Club House ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍10 Kenyon Steps L1 3DF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 30 May 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

The Vibe ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍Former Chancery House Paradise Street L1 3HE | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 2 September 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Turtle Bay ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍59-61 Hanover Street L1 3DY | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 30 January 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Wagamama ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍14 Paradise Street L1 8JF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 15 February 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Wok and Go ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍57 Hanover Street L1 3DY | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 8 August 2022 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Yard and Coop ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍45 Hanover Street L1 3DN | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 3 June 2021 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Yo Sushi/Lucky 7 Chicken ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍14 Paradise Street L1 8JF | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 30 May 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Zizzi ⭐⭐⭐⭐