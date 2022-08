Bold Street is a favourite amongst Liverpool foodies, but are the hygiene ratings up to scratch?

Food hygiene ratings help us to make decisions about where to eat, so here at LiverpoolWorld, we have researched the ratings of all the restaurants and cafes on Bold Street.

All ratings are according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Possible rankings range from 0-5 and are as follows:

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Hygiene standards are very good.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Hygiene standards are good.

⭐⭐⭐– Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

⭐⭐– Some improvement is necessary.

⭐– Major improvement is necessary.

0 - Urgent improvement is required.

Artisane ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍84A Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 21 June 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Bakchich ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍54 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 04 January 2021 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Bundobust ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍17-19 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 05 July 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Cafe Tabac ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍12 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 18 January 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Caffe Nero ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍1A Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 09 July 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Crust ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍25 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 19 July 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Elif ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍33 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 12 April 2021 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Honest Burgers ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍100 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 05 December 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Johnny English ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍62 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 29 January 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

KO ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍23 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 30 January 2019 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Kasbah ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍72 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 15 July 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

La Parrilla ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍57 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 05 June 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Leaf ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍65-67 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 29 January 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Maggie Mays Cafe and Bar ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍90 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 15 July 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Mowgli ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍69 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 24 August 2017 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Pho ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍79 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 01 May 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Pieminister ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍31 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 09 July 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Taco Bell ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍8 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 19 June 2018| Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

The Italian Club ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍85 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 18 July 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

The Italian Club Fish⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍128 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 5 on 18 July 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness VERY GOOD; food safety VERY GOOD

Cafe Latino ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍28A Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 30 October 2018 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

Fat Hippo ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍78 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 28 October 2021 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

Gong Cha ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍13 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 09 September 2021 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Greek Taverna ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍76 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 10 July 2019 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GOOD

Nolita ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍81 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 18 July 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

Organico ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍74 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 15 July 2019 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Red Dog Saloon ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍66-68 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 07 July 2017 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

Rope and Twines ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍70 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 29 October 2018 Food | Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GOOD; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Rudy’s ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍105-107 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 22 June 2022 | Food Hygiene GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

The Crafty Chandler ⭐⭐⭐⭐

📍48-50 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 4 on 31 August 2018 | Food Hygiene VERY GOOD; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

Ban Di Bul Korean Restaurant ⭐⭐⭐

📍55 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 3 on 05 August 2019 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Maray ⭐⭐⭐

📍91 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 3 on 13 December 2017 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GOOD

The Cat Cafe ⭐⭐⭐

📍10 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 3 on 13 September 2018 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; food safety GENERALLY SATISFACTORY

Baron 84 ⭐

📍84 Bold Street | 🗓️ Rated 1 on 21 April 2022 | Food Hygiene GENERALLY SATISFACTORY; cleanliness IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY; food safety MAJOR IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY