They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and while many of us often forget to grab a piece of toast before heading to work, or aren't particularly enthused about yet another bowl of cereal, going out for breakfast is a whole other experience.

If you asked me whether I would prefer to go out for breakfast or for tea, it's pretty much guaranteed that I'll opt for the pre-midday option because I will never say no to French toast covered in syrup, or crispy hash browns.

And, I definitely live in the right city as a breakfast lover, because whether you're after a post night out full English or an Instagram-worthy stack of pancakes alongside a mimosa (or three), there is something for everyone in Liverpool.

For those of you who aren't locals - or just fancy trying somewhere new - I have put together a list of my recommendations for breakfast and brunch in the city, from an award-winning North American-style joint to a quirky plant-based cafe.

1 . Bamboo, Bold Street Bamboo is a new addition to Bold Street but has already become a must-visit spot for breakfast and brunch. The gorgeous venue offers eggs benedict, a full English, breakfast bagels and more - plus it becomes a cocktail bar during the evening. The venue is also dog-friendly. Photo: Emma Dukes

2 . The Quarter, Falkner Street The Quarter is a deli and cafe in the heart of the Georgian Quarter, near to the bustling Hope Street. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and tea every day, as well as brunch during the weekend. Expect delicious breakfast dishes such as poached eggs on toast, a full English (vegan option also available) and tasty pastries. The Quarter is dog-friendly as also has an outdoor seating area. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Brunchin', Tarleton Street Brunchin' is a popular cafe in the city centre, with a range of sweet and savoury breakfast dishes available. Breakfast is served all day, with options such as vegan pancakes, French toast and Belgian waffles. I love the pancakes so much I've eaten them more times than I'd like to admit. Photo: Brunchin'

4 . Albert’s Schloss, Bold Street Albert’s Schloss' breakfast service is available between 9.00am and 12.00pm daily, with an array of dishes available, such as a full veggie breakfast, steak and eggs or a range of pastries. Service is great, portions are generous and you can even enjoy a cocktail alongside your dish. Photo: Emma Dukes