The UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide is preparing to publish its 52nd edition, celebrating the very best watering holes across the UK.

The Good Beer Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs, is considered to be the ‘definitive beer drinker’s guide’ for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs and is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of the 2025 edition of the Good Beer Guide, on September 26, we have taken a look back at the 2024 Guide, which features dozens of pubs across Merseyside.

Here are all* the Liverpool and Merseyside pubs which made into the beer lovers’ definitive guide and what CAMRA had to say about them. *Venues which have since closed down have not been included. Breweries have not been included.

1 . The Augustus John, Peach Street, Liverpool The Augustus John is a popular little pub, in the heart of Liverpool’s student district. CAMRA said: “Run by the University of Liverpool, the Augustus John is an open-plan pub popular with students, lecturers and locals. The cask ales always include a range of styes, plus there are two ciders on handpump and many more in the cellar. Pizza is served at all times. A jukebox provides entertainment." | Google Street View

2 . Baltic Fleet, Wapping, Liverpool The Baltic Fleet is a popular independent pub, serving a range of local beers and spirits. CAMRA said: “Grade II-listed building near the Albert Dock. It has a distinctive hat iron shape and the interior is decorated on the nautical theme. The existence of tunnels in the cellar has led to speculation that the pub’s history may involve smuggling. Originally it had many doors to allow customers to escape when press gangs entered.” | Baltic Fleet

3 . The Barker’s Brewery, Huyton, Knowsley The Barker's Brewery is a Wetherspoon's pub named after an historic brewery. CAMRA said: "The pub has a traditional feel and offers a good selection of ales, with at least one local and one dark beer available. The main dining area leads onto the beer garden at the rear. Alcohol is served from 9am." | By Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews, Attribution, via Wikimedia Commons

4 . The Barrel House, Southport, Sefton The Barrel House is a community bar serving craft beer, cask ales, wine, specialty coffee and teas. CAMRA said: "This micropub is an Aladdin’s cave of wonderful bottled beers, wines, loose leaf teas and speciality coffees. It also sells two real ales on handpumps, usually featuring local breweries such as Southport and Parker." | The Barrel House