Best restaurants Liverpool: The 10 most booked restaurants in Liverpool on OpenTable

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 8th Jul 2024, 16:45 BST

These are the hottest places to eat at in Liverpool right now.

Liverpool’s hottest restaurants, which see high demand for customer bookings and waits for tables, have been revealed.

Analysing nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews each month, OpenTable provides a top ten ‘most booked’ list for different regions and cities, as well as providing overall ratings out of five.

- Get the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails. 

This month’s list was last updated on July 5, and includes a range of restaurants from Italian and French eateries to steakhouses and American BBQ joints. Take a look at the top ten list for Liverpool for July.

Hawksmoor, on Brunswick Street, is a much-loved steak restaurant offering luxurious meals in a cosy atmosphere. The Liverpool venue has an OpenTable rating of 4.6 out of five.

1. Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street

Hawksmoor, on Brunswick Street, is a much-loved steak restaurant offering luxurious meals in a cosy atmosphere. The Liverpool venue has an OpenTable rating of 4.6 out of five. | Third Party

The 360 Sky Bar, located at INNside, offers a range of Italian food, cocktails and afternoon tea. It has a 4.2 out of five star rating on OpenTable.

2. Gino D’Acampo 360 Sky Bar, Old Hall Street

The 360 Sky Bar, located at INNside, offers a range of Italian food, cocktails and afternoon tea. It has a 4.2 out of five star rating on OpenTable. | Emma Dukes

Riva Blu, on Castle Street, is an Italian restaurant serving up a slice of the Amalfi coast right here in Liverpool. It has an OpenTable rating of 4.5 out of five.

3. Riva Blu, Castle Street

Riva Blu, on Castle Street, is an Italian restaurant serving up a slice of the Amalfi coast right here in Liverpool. It has an OpenTable rating of 4.5 out of five. | Emma Dukes

Gaucho, on Water Street, is an Argentinian steak restaurant offering premium quality beef in a beautiful setting. It has an OpenTable rating of 4.5 out of five.

4. Gaucho, Water Street

Gaucho, on Water Street, is an Argentinian steak restaurant offering premium quality beef in a beautiful setting. It has an OpenTable rating of 4.5 out of five. | Gaucho

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsAmericanTables

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.