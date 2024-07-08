Liverpool’s hottest restaurants, which see high demand for customer bookings and waits for tables, have been revealed.
Analysing nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews each month, OpenTable provides a top ten ‘most booked’ list for different regions and cities, as well as providing overall ratings out of five.
This month’s list was last updated on July 5, and includes a range of restaurants from Italian and French eateries to steakhouses and American BBQ joints. Take a look at the top ten list for Liverpool for July.
1. Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street
Hawksmoor, on Brunswick Street, is a much-loved steak restaurant offering luxurious meals in a cosy atmosphere. The Liverpool venue has an OpenTable rating of 4.6 out of five. | Third Party
2. Gino D’Acampo 360 Sky Bar, Old Hall Street
The 360 Sky Bar, located at INNside, offers a range of Italian food, cocktails and afternoon tea. It has a 4.2 out of five star rating on OpenTable. | Emma Dukes
3. Riva Blu, Castle Street
Riva Blu, on Castle Street, is an Italian restaurant serving up a slice of the Amalfi coast right here in Liverpool. It has an OpenTable rating of 4.5 out of five. | Emma Dukes
4. Gaucho, Water Street
Gaucho, on Water Street, is an Argentinian steak restaurant offering premium quality beef in a beautiful setting. It has an OpenTable rating of 4.5 out of five. | Gaucho
