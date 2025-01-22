Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

My boyfriend, Jack, is an avid roast dinner hater, referring to the Sunday tradition as ‘roast disappointment’. I’ve spent quite some trying to get him to enjoy the tasty meal and so far have successfully found a few he’s enjoyed - at Liverpool restaurants such as the Seaforth and The Blackburne Arms.

While he remains certain that nothing beats a Toby Carvery - simply because he doesn’t have to get vegetables and can choose exactly what he wants - we have officially found a Sunday roast that he describes as ‘the best in Liverpool’, in an unexpected place.

Located on Victoria Street, Zenn is a Pan Asian restaurant and bar, known for its roof terrace, fancy atmosphere and bottomless brunch offerings. Now, the ‘restau-bar’ has launched its Sunday roast offerings and they certainly impress.

Sunday roast at Zenn, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Taking a break from flat renovations, we headed to the restaurant on Sunday. Jack wasn’t too pleased with my dinner choice - preferring pretty much any other meal to a roast. However, by the end of the meal he was eating his words and telling me: “That was actually so good. The best in Liverpool - other than a Toby.”

Zenn offers a Sunday roast set menu, with one course priced at £18.00, two costing £22.00 and three priced at £27.00. Starters include Asian options such as duck confit and Japanese bonbons, while the main course is a traditional roast.

Customers can choose from sirloin, lamb, chicken or a nut roast, and each main is served with a Yorkshire pudding (not available for vegans), roast potatoes, carrot and swede mash, red cabbage, seasonal greens and gravy.

Vegan Sunday roast at Zenn, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

I chose the nut roast, while Jack opted for the lamb - which costs £5.00 extra. Both dishes arrived swiftly and I have to say Zenn somehow made a nut roast taste meaty and packed with flavour. We both agreed the roast potatoes were the best we’d had and Jack praised the delicious mash. We both cleaned our plates and discussed how mad it is that a Pan Asian restaurant serves the best Sunday roast in town.

The restaurant was extremely quiet during our visit - likely due to customers being unaware of the new roast menu - and I’d highly recommend Zenn as the place to go for a fantastic Sunday roast that definitely isn’t a disappointment.