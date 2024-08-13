Liverpool is constantly evolving, with new shops and restaurants popping up every few weeks and more people recognising it as a world-leading events destination.
But, as the city continues to grow and change, so do the boozers. And, many of the unpretentious, simple pubs that you’d pop into after a hard day at a work, or for a quick catch up with a mate have sadly closed down.
Of course, there is definitely a place for stylish gastropubs, new immersive bars and hipster hangouts but sometimes there’s nothing better than a drink with friends in a traditional local. Luckily, you can still find spaces that embrace old-school pub culture and have withstood the test of time.
We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to tell us their favourite traditional pubs, and received a number of recommendations. From the city’s oldest pub to a recently renovated ‘shining star’ of Edwardian architecture, here are the best traditional watering holes in Liverpool, according to the Scousers who know them best.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.