Liverpool is constantly evolving, with new shops and restaurants popping up every few weeks and more people recognising it as a world-leading events destination.

But, as the city continues to grow and change, so do the boozers. And, many of the unpretentious, simple pubs that you’d pop into after a hard day at a work, or for a quick catch up with a mate have sadly closed down.

Of course, there is definitely a place for stylish gastropubs, new immersive bars and hipster hangouts but sometimes there’s nothing better than a drink with friends in a traditional local. Luckily, you can still find spaces that embrace old-school pub culture and have withstood the test of time.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to tell us their favourite traditional pubs, and received a number of recommendations. From the city’s oldest pub to a recently renovated ‘shining star’ of Edwardian architecture, here are the best traditional watering holes in Liverpool, according to the Scousers who know them best.

1 . The Vines, Lime Street L1 1JQ Also known as the Big House, the Vines was recently renovated by the 1936 Pub Co. and is considered to be a 'shining star' of Edwardian architecture. Expect cask ales, a nice atmosphere and a traditional pub feel. | Leigh Elliott Photography

2 . Coopers Town House, Cases Street L1 1 HW Coopers Town House is in the heart of Liverpool city centre and a popular spot for locals. The family run pub may be small but the atmosphere is excellent. | Google

3 . Ye Hole in Ye Wall, Hackins Hey L2 2AW Ye Hole in Ye Wall is Liverpool’s oldest pub, dating back to the 18th century. The pub remains extremely popular despite being tucked away, and offers great beers. | Ye Hole in Ye Wall

4 . Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Hope Street L1 9BX The Philharmonic Dining Rooms is a public house built around 1900. The pub has a cosy interior with wooden panelling and leather sofas. | By Rodhullandemu/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia