British Pie Week is here, and it’s no secret that we are a nation that absolutely loves a hearty steak bake or sweet pie. The week of pie exaltation takes place between March 4 and 10, and is dedicated to celebrating the best pastry encrusted treats in the country.

Liverpool serves up delicious meat pies and sweet desserts all year round, but British Pie Week offers the chance to indulge in your favourite pastries without the guilt, and support small, independent pie shops. From the classic pork pie and Liverpool's very own Scouse-pie to the humble apple pie, there really is something for everyone.

Here, in no particular order, are the some of the highest-rated places to get a pie in Liverpool, according to Google reviews. Each has a rating of 4.0 out of five or above and at least fifty reviews. Enjoy!

1 . Homebaked Bakery, Anfield, Liverpool Homebaked Bakery has been serving pies for Liverpudlians and footie fans for years. Whether you have a hankering for a gravy drizzled matchday pie, or a vegan scouse pasty, there’s something for everyone. They can be found on Oakfield Road and come highly recommended, with a Google rating of 4.8 stars from more than 400 reviews. Photo: Google

2 . Satterthwaites Bakehouse, Crosby Satterthwaites Bakehouse is a family run bakery in the heart of Crosby, with a Google rating of 4.7 stars, from more than 400 reviews. They bake their pies fresh every day, including pork pies, Scouse pies and a range of pasties. Photo: Satterthwaites Bakehouse

3 . The Bread Shop Bakery, Aigburth Road, Liverpool The Bread Shop is a popular bakery which has been serving Liverpool for more than 60 years. A range of pies and pastries are available, including a salt and pepper Scouse pie and vegan sausage rolls. The bakery is well-loved, with a Google rating of 4.5 stars from more than 200 reviews. Photo: Local TV

4 . Pieminister, Bold Street, Liverpool Pieminister is located on Bold Street and is known for serving incredible pies with all the trimmings. With a Google rating of 4.4 stars from 780 reviews, the pie shop continues to impress. Photo: Pieminister (PR)