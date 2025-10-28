Satisfy your weird and wonderful craving this Halloween 🍔

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burger King has launched three limited-edition burgers

The ‘freaky’ burgers are inspired by real customers orders

The new burgers are; Three Cheese Burger, Onion Bomb and Pickle Monster

Burger King has announced the launch of its ‘freakiest’ fan-made burgers ever, just in time for Halloween.

Inspired by real customer choices, Burger King has created three new ‘spooky’ burgers based on the weird and wonderful orders it has had from fans over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand-new limited edition burgers include; the Three Cheese Burger, the Onion Bomb and the Pickle Monster.

Burger King launches ‘freaky’ new burgers for Halloween - including the Pickle Monster | Burger King

The Three Cheese Burger is the cheesiest of all cheeseburgers, featuring a burger stacked with halloumi fries, chilli cheese bites, and slices of cheese.

The Onion Bomb has five layers of onion variations including; fresh onions, onion rings, caramelised onions, pickled onions and crispy onions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, one that will make your eyes water is the Pickle Monster. This burger will feature just a bun and a ‘mountain’ of pickles.

Despite the brand-new ‘freaky’ burgers being launched for Halloween, Burger King is actually using the opportunity to celebrate customers ‘weird and wonderful’ tastes and unique cravings.

The new burgers will be available to purchase at Burger King from Tuesday, October 28.

Burger King is also offering children to eat free during the October half-term holidays. For more information on the deal, and to find other restaurants with ‘kids eat free’ offers, you can read our story here.