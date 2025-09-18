Burger King

Marine Point burger enthusiasts have reason to celebrate, as Burger King® UK has officially reopened its newly refurbished restaurant at the popular waterfront location.

Following a period of anticipation, the revamped site now welcomes customers back to enjoy signature menu items such as the flame-grilled Whopper and the classic Chicken Royale. To mark the reopening, Burger King UK is offering a giveaway of 1,000 free Whopper or Chicken Royale burgers to customers on a first-come, first-served basis.

The one-day promotion will take place on 22nd September. The redesigned Marine Point branch features a range of customer-focused upgrades, including table service and an enhanced menu offering. Whether dining in, ordering delivery for a family meal, or grabbing a late-night snack, the new setup aims to improve the overall guest experience.

Will, Restaurant Manager at Burger King UK, said: “The team and I are excited to be back and serving our customers in Marine Point. We can’t wait to see familiar faces and new enjoying everything that the remodelled restaurant has to offer, and we know they’ll have the best time whilst enjoying their delicious meals here.”

Burger King UK has confirmed that the Marine Point location will operate daily from 10am to 10pm.