Coffee King opens new Liverpool city centre site
The kiosk at Thomas Steers Way in Liverpool ONE offers takeaway coffees, pastries, fresh croissant sandwiches and delicious ice creams, making it the perfect stop for coffee lovers enjoying a stroll along the Albert Dock, shopping in the city centre, or relaxing on the Liverpool ONE steps.
Founded in 2016 out of Sean Le Tissier's passion for coffee and a desire to ensure consistent quality, Coffee King aims now has several successful locations across the North West, including West Kirby on the Wirral.
Sean Le Tissier, founder & CEO of Coffee King said: “Opening a Coffee King Kiosk in Liverpool is an incredible opportunity for us to introduce our exceptional coffee to this vibrant market. The city's strong support for independent businesses aligns perfectly with our values, and we have plans for a full café expansion in the area soon.
“My ambition is to establish Coffee King locations in all major cities, sharing my vision of the perfect cup of coffee with everyone. Our love for coffee inspires us to continuously enhance our blends and innovate our product offerings.”
The Liverpool ONE kiosk opens to the public on May 7, 2025, with regular opening times of Monday-Saturday 7am-7pm, and Sunday 8am-6pm.
