Restaurant where waitresses are 'fabulous' drag queens to open in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A unique dining experience is coming to Liverpool, offering "a whole new level of fabulousness served with a side of sass".

Dorothy's Diner will offer a new take on the 1950s American diner experience with guests being served by 'fabulous' drag queens. Promising 'mouth-watering American classics with a side of drag,' the Victoria Street venue will serve delicious food and drink such as burgers, pizza and milkshakes - the latter available with added booze.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 8.00pm, the venue will transform into a 'disco diner' and will only allow entry to those aged over 18, with 'cheesy classics' playing on the speakers and a range of drinks available. Prior to 8.00pm, those of all ages can visit the diner, however anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Promising "mouth-watering American classics with a side of drag," the Victoria Street venue will serve delicious food and drink such as burgers, pizza and milkshakes - the latter available with added booze. Image: Dorothy's Diner

A spokesperson for Dorothy's Diner told LiverpoolWorld the new concept is a result of the success of Dororthy's Showbar and is ideal for a fun night out with friends or a memorable dining experience.