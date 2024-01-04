Dry January 2024: Liverpool pubs and bars with best alcohol-free cocktails and beers
If you're giving up booze this January, these bars and pubs offer great alternatives.
The new year has begun and people across the UK have signed up for Dry January. The 31-day challenge, championed by Alcohol Change UK, aims to change how people see alcohol and 'reduce the harm drinking causes'.
Thousands of people take part in the alcohol-free month each year, as a way to have a post-Christmas detox, to save money or simply to see what life is like without booze.
Now in its eleventh year, the Dry January pledge is much easier to stick to than when it first began, with dozens of alcohol-free wines, beers and spirits available at supermarkets, restaurants and bars.
Although Liverpool is a great place for a booze-filled night out or party, the city's bars and pubs also offer some fantastic drinks, which are so nice you won't even miss the alcohol.
Below are a selection of our favourite Liverpool venues which offer a selection of alcohol-free drinks, perfect to enjoy this January.