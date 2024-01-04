Register
Dry January 2024: Liverpool pubs and bars with best alcohol-free cocktails and beers

If you're giving up booze this January, these bars and pubs offer great alternatives.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 4th Jan 2024, 12:24 GMT

The new year has begun and people across the UK have signed up for Dry January. The 31-day challenge, championed by Alcohol Change UK, aims to change how people see alcohol and 'reduce the harm drinking causes'.

Thousands of people take part in the alcohol-free month each year, as a way to have a post-Christmas detox, to save money or simply to see what life is like without booze.

Now in its eleventh year, the Dry January pledge is much easier to stick to than when it first began, with dozens of alcohol-free wines, beers and spirits available at supermarkets, restaurants and bars.

Although Liverpool is a great place for a booze-filled night out or party, the city's bars and pubs also offer some fantastic drinks, which are so nice you won't even miss the alcohol.

Below are a selection of our favourite Liverpool venues which offer a selection of alcohol-free drinks, perfect to enjoy this January.

Be At One is a cocktail bar in Liverpool city centre, with an extensive mocktail menu. The menu offers low and no alcohol drinks, with clear labelling as to which ones are alcohol free, including the 'Reformed Pornstar'.

1. Be At One, Seel Street

Popular sports bar, The Bierkeller, offers a variety of alcohol-free cocktails, beers, ciders and prosecco, including the 'Preiselbeere Spritz'.

2. The Bierkeller, Thomas Steers Way

Brewdog are offering free refills on all alcohol-free beers throughout January, as well as new menu items for Veganuary. Alcohol-free beers include Punk AF, Elvis AF, Hazy AF and Lost AF.

3. Brewdog, Colquitt Street

If you're looking for fun booze-free activities this January, Golf Fang is ideal, with mini golf and karaoke on offer, as well as a variety of mocktails. Options include the ‘No Mojo Jojo’ and 'Return of the Mock'.

4. Golf Fang, Stanhope Street

