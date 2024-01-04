If you're giving up booze this January, these bars and pubs offer great alternatives.

The new year has begun and people across the UK have signed up for Dry January. The 31-day challenge, championed by Alcohol Change UK, aims to change how people see alcohol and 'reduce the harm drinking causes'.

Thousands of people take part in the alcohol-free month each year, as a way to have a post-Christmas detox, to save money or simply to see what life is like without booze.

Now in its eleventh year, the Dry January pledge is much easier to stick to than when it first began, with dozens of alcohol-free wines, beers and spirits available at supermarkets, restaurants and bars.

Although Liverpool is a great place for a booze-filled night out or party, the city's bars and pubs also offer some fantastic drinks, which are so nice you won't even miss the alcohol.

Below are a selection of our favourite Liverpool venues which offer a selection of alcohol-free drinks, perfect to enjoy this January.

1 . Be At One, Seel Street Be At One is a cocktail bar in Liverpool city centre, with an extensive mocktail menu. The menu offers low and no alcohol drinks, with clear labelling as to which ones are alcohol free, including the 'Reformed Pornstar'. Photo: arinahabich - stock.adobe.com (illustrative purposes only)

2 . The Bierkeller, Thomas Steers Way Popular sports bar, The Bierkeller, offers a variety of alcohol-free cocktails, beers, ciders and prosecco, including the 'Preiselbeere Spritz'. Photo: The Bierkeller

3 . Brewdog, Colquitt Street Brewdog are offering free refills on all alcohol-free beers throughout January, as well as new menu items for Veganuary. Alcohol-free beers include Punk AF, Elvis AF, Hazy AF and Lost AF. Photo: Stock