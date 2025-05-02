Have you ever dreamed of being the person bringing smiles to the faces of pub-goers?

If you have, you could be in luck, as many fantastic pubs and bars across Merseyside are in need of new owners. While many have pretty hefty price tags, some do come with living quarters and could be your new family home and business.

Below are eight pubs and restaurants currently up for grabs in Liverpool and Merseyside, according to Rightmove and Zoopla. Take a look and see if you could become the new proud owner of a local watering hole.

1 . Seaforth Arms Hotel, Seaforth Rd, Seaforth L21 3TA The Seaforth Arms Hotel is a Grade II listed, three storey Edwardian public house, dating from the early 20th century, featuring an impressive Baroque-style façade with sandstone and Accrington brick detailing. It is on the market for £350,000. | Zoopla

2 . Park View Hotel, Price Street, Birkenhead CH41 4JQ Park View Hotel dates back to at least 1878 and feature a main bar, lounge, four letting bedrooms and enclosed courtyard. It is on the market for £275,000. | Rightmove

3 . Buzzby's American Dive Bar, Westfield Street, St Helens WA10 1QJ Buzzby's is a modern 4,000 sq ft unit in heart of the town centre, which was recently refurbished. It is on the market for £300,000. | Rightmove

4 . The Victoria, Stanley Terrace, Southport PR9 0DS The Victoria is a large building located in a prime location on Southport seafront. Inside the pub is open plan and spacious with a large trading area and bar, and a private flat. It is on the market for £500,000. | FindMyPub