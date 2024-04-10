Emily’s Formby team to open new restaurant in Southport
A new restaurant that boasts an “extensive menu” and “open fire grill” is set to open in Southport.
Penelope’s restaurant is a new project created by the team behind Emily’s Formby and The Brunch & Cocktail Club in Liverpool city centre.
Emily’s Formby has become one of the most popular breakfast and brunch spots in the north west of England and food-lovers flock to the restaurant for it’s quality produce and impressive decor. Likewise, The Brunch Club on Duke Street is widely regarded as one of the best eateries in the city centre.
The new Penelope’s venue is located on Rotten Row in Southport and is all set to open this spring after a Sefton Council Licensing Sub-Committee approved the licensing conditions for the business – including an agreement on opening and closing times.
At the sub-committee hearing, the owners of Penelope’s said they are eager to work with the community to ensure everyone was happy with the proposal and said they wanted to ‘develop trust and understanding’ with residents.
After a period of discussion and consideration, Sefton Council approved licensing for Penelope’s who can now look forward to the upcoming launch date.
The building is well-known to many in the area and has many original features including a spectacular glass ceiling. It was previously used by the Ho Lee Chow Chinese restaurant which closed permanently in 2022.
Renovations to the site are currently under way ahead of a planned opening date in early May. As well as breakfast and brunch, Penelope’s will also provide a more extensive evening menu. Diners can also expect an outdoor seating area catering for the warmer months alongside a ‘cosy’ interior.
A spokesperson for the company behind the new venue, Rebel Restaurant Group said: “Penelope’s is our most ambitious venture yet, with an extensive menu set to include home-made pizza and pasta, as well as dishes from an open fire grill.”