Famous for its delicious sausage rolls and steak bakes, Greggs is a high street staple, with dozens of its branches dotted around Liverpool. In the city centre alone, you’ll find more than ten Greggs sites.

Offering a tasty pastry at speed, the bakery chain is a popular lunch spot for many. But, despite each Greggs branch being designed to offer the same food and experience, it can feel like service and quality differs depending on which site you visit.

So which Greggs the ‘best’ and has impressed the most customers? Here I rank every Greggs in Liverpool - from the best to worst - based on Google reviews. The ratings range from 3.4 to five stars.

1 . Greggs, U4, Great Howard Street, Liverpool L5 9ZH Greggs at Great Howard Street has a Google rating of 5.0 stars from 3 reviews. | Greggs

2 . Greggs, Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4DN Greggs at Bold Street has a Google rating of 4.3 stars from 173 reviews. | Google

3 . Greggs, St Johns Market, 60 Houghton St, Liverpool L1 1LP Greggs at St Johns Market has a Google rating of 4.3 stars from 110 reviews. | Google