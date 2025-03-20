I ranked all of Liverpool's 23 Greggs bakeries from best to worst according to your reviews

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Mar 2025, 11:03 BST

Discover which of Liverpool’s 23 Greggs bakeries comes out on top according to customer reviews.

Famous for its delicious sausage rolls and steak bakes, Greggs is a high street staple, with dozens of its branches dotted around Liverpool. In the city centre alone, you’ll find more than ten Greggs sites.

- All 23 JD Wetherspoon pubs in Liverpool and Merseyside ranked from best to worst

Offering a tasty pastry at speed, the bakery chain is a popular lunch spot for many. But, despite each Greggs branch being designed to offer the same food and experience, it can feel like service and quality differs depending on which site you visit.

So which Greggs the ‘best’ and has impressed the most customers? Here I rank every Greggs in Liverpool - from the best to worst - based on Google reviews. The ratings range from 3.4 to five stars.

Greggs at Great Howard Street has a Google rating of 5.0 stars from 3 reviews.

1. Greggs, U4, Great Howard Street, Liverpool L5 9ZH

Greggs at Great Howard Street has a Google rating of 5.0 stars from 3 reviews. | Greggs

Greggs at Bold Street has a Google rating of 4.3 stars from 173 reviews.

2. Greggs, Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4DN

Greggs at Bold Street has a Google rating of 4.3 stars from 173 reviews. | Google

Greggs at St Johns Market has a Google rating of 4.3 stars from 110 reviews.

3. Greggs, St Johns Market, 60 Houghton St, Liverpool L1 1LP

Greggs at St Johns Market has a Google rating of 4.3 stars from 110 reviews. | Google

Greggs at The Foundation has a Google rating of 4.3 stars from 73 reviews.

4. Greggs, The Foundation, Brownlow Hill, Liverpool L3 5TY

Greggs at The Foundation has a Google rating of 4.3 stars from 73 reviews. | Google

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:first personGreggs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice