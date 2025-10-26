Liverpool’s thriving food and scene is set to get even better, with many exciting new restaurants and takeaways preparing to open.
While many popular chains are choosing the city as the place for their latest ventures, Liverpool will also welcome new independent eateries this year.
Take a look at 15 exciting new openings below - including recent launches and restaurants preparing to welcome guests.
1. Salon Madre, Hanover Street
Salon Madre is opening on Hanover Street this November. | PR image
2. Black Cat, Parr Street
Black Cat has just opened at the former Crazy Pedro's site on Parr Street. | NW
3. Great British Doner, Bold Street
GBD is scheduled to open on Bold Street this December. | Emma Dukes for NationalWorld
4. Meat Me, Berry Street
Popular Lark Lane restaurant Meat Me is coming to Berry Street. An opening date has not yet been revealed. | Meat Me