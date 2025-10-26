Brewski/Jerk Junction/The Ivy Asia.placeholder image
15 exciting new Liverpool restaurant openings, including Brewski and The Ivy Asia

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT

Discover Liverpool’s newest and upcoming foodie openings.

Liverpool’s thriving food and scene is set to get even better, with many exciting new restaurants and takeaways preparing to open.

While many popular chains are choosing the city as the place for their latest ventures, Liverpool will also welcome new independent eateries this year.

Take a look at 15 exciting new openings below - including recent launches and restaurants preparing to welcome guests.

Salon Madre is opening on Hanover Street this November.

1. Salon Madre, Hanover Street

Salon Madre is opening on Hanover Street this November. | PR image

Black Cat has just opened at the former Crazy Pedro's site on Parr Street.

2. Black Cat, Parr Street

Black Cat has just opened at the former Crazy Pedro's site on Parr Street. | NW

GBD is scheduled to open on Bold Street this December.

3. Great British Doner, Bold Street

GBD is scheduled to open on Bold Street this December. | Emma Dukes for NationalWorld

Popular Lark Lane restaurant Meat Me is coming to Berry Street. An opening date has not yet been revealed.

4. Meat Me, Berry Street

Popular Lark Lane restaurant Meat Me is coming to Berry Street. An opening date has not yet been revealed. | Meat Me

