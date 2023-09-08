4 . The Wheatsheaf Inn, Raby

The datestone on this timber framed, thatched roofed pub reads 1611 and it sits in the hamlet of Raby, close to the border of Merseyside and Cheshire. Historic England first issued the building Grade II-listed status in 1962. Camra give the pub two heritage stars for an interior of outstanding national historic interest, adding: “It is well worth a visit to see the old snug created by settles around a large table situated in front of a large brick fireplace.” Photo: Rept0n1x/Wikimedia