If you like a pub bursting with history, character and welcoming spaces to enjoy a pint, then it’s time to visit one of the wonderful Grade II-listed watering holes Wirral has to offer.
Historic England has awarded listed status to a huge array of buildings on the peninsula, a number of which are pubs dotted around the region from Birkenhead to Raby and Port Sunlight.
The majority of these pubs are also deemed to have an ‘interior of national historic interest’ by CAMRA and feature on its recommended list.
1. The Bridge Inn, Port Sunlight
Built in 1900 from roughcast on brick base with timber bands over the ground floor, Historic England first awarded Grade II-listed status in 1965. Situated in the centre of the picturesque Port Sunlight village conservation area. Now owned by Greene King, the building comprises a two-storey public house and restaurant with accommodation above. Camra say real ale is served in the large public bar. Photo: Rodhullandemu/Wikimedia
2. Stork Hotel, Birkenhead
Originally built in the mid 19th century, the Grade II-listed Stork Hotel has an eye-catching exterior and superb interior, including a semi-circular alcove where the mosaic-floored corridor sweeps in a curve through 90 degrees. CAMRA gives it three-out-of-three heritage stars, adding: “A fine pub and one to compare with other excellent Heritage pubs on Merseyside.” Photo: Rodhullandemu/wikimedia
3. The Crown, Birkenhead
Historic England first granted this Birkenhead pub Grade II-listed status in 1992 saying: “The late 19th century interior survives almost intact.” CAMRA describe The Crown as a basic drinking pub, but give it three-out-of-three heritage stars for its ‘interior of exceptional national historic importance’. Photo: What Pub
4. The Wheatsheaf Inn, Raby
The datestone on this timber framed, thatched roofed pub reads 1611 and it sits in the hamlet of Raby, close to the border of Merseyside and Cheshire. Historic England first issued the building Grade II-listed status in 1962. Camra give the pub two heritage stars for an interior of outstanding national historic interest, adding: “It is well worth a visit to see the old snug created by settles around a large table situated in front of a large brick fireplace.” Photo: Rept0n1x/Wikimedia