You just have to end the night out with a Nazbys. No matter what side of town you start the night on, you always seem to find yourself ordering cheesy chips at the Leece Street takeaway in the early hours.

Christmas Day is almost here and while many of us love a classic Christmas dinner, it can be a lot of stress to prepare.

Ordering a takeaway is an easy way to avoid the Christmas dinner chaos, and has become more popular in recent years.

To make the decision a little year, we have found five local takeaways that are open on Christmas Day.

The restaurants are making delivery orders available through Uber Eats, an app which allows you to order food and drinks from establishments around your local area. If you have an account on Uber, you will automatically have an Uber Eats account.

Here are five Liverpool takeaways open on Christmas Day...

Adam's Noodle House, Aigburth Road, Dingle

Adam's Noodle house is open from 5.00pm on Christmas Day and offers traditional Chinese dishes, burgers and southern fried chicken. To check out the menu and place your order, click here.

Hee Kee, Renshaw Street, City Centre

Hee Kee is open from 12.00pm and offers hundreds of traditional Chinese dishes. To browse the menu and order, visit here.

EastZEast, King's Dock, Keel Wharf

EastZEast is an Indian restaurant that caters for all pallets including meat, fish and vegetarian. With a selection of wine and beers, you can really get the full works for your festive meal. If this Indian is the one for you, place your order here.

Nabzy's, Leece Street, City Centre

Nazby's is open from 12.00pm and offers a range of fast food dishes, including burgers, pizza and fried chicken. To browse the menu and order, visit here.

KO Grill, Bold Street, City Centre