Liverpool takeaways open on Christmas Day 2023: Where to order food through Uber Eats - including Nabzy's
These popular Liverpool takeaways are open for orders on Christmas Day.
Christmas Day is almost here and while many of us love a classic Christmas dinner, it can be a lot of stress to prepare.
Ordering a takeaway is an easy way to avoid the Christmas dinner chaos, and has become more popular in recent years.
To make the decision a little year, we have found five local takeaways that are open on Christmas Day.
The restaurants are making delivery orders available through Uber Eats, an app which allows you to order food and drinks from establishments around your local area. If you have an account on Uber, you will automatically have an Uber Eats account.
Here are five Liverpool takeaways open on Christmas Day...
Adam's Noodle House, Aigburth Road, Dingle
Adam's Noodle house is open from 5.00pm on Christmas Day and offers traditional Chinese dishes, burgers and southern fried chicken. To check out the menu and place your order, click here.
Hee Kee, Renshaw Street, City Centre
Hee Kee is open from 12.00pm and offers hundreds of traditional Chinese dishes. To browse the menu and order, visit here.
EastZEast is an Indian restaurant that caters for all pallets including meat, fish and vegetarian. With a selection of wine and beers, you can really get the full works for your festive meal. If this Indian is the one for you, place your order here.
Nazby's is open from 12.00pm and offers a range of fast food dishes, including burgers, pizza and fried chicken. To browse the menu and order, visit here.
KO Grill is open from 12.00pm and offers a range of Indian and Middle Eastern food. Check out the link to browse the menu and order.