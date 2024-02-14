Former pro-footballer opens new Brazilian-themed sports bar in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ex-professional Brazilian footballeer has opened a new bar on Liverpool's 'foodie' street in a major relaunch. Maracanã first opened on Bold Street in 2023 as a restaurant, and has now undergone a major glow up and re-opened as a sports bar, with a focus on one of Liverpool's favourite past times - football.

Co-owned by Lohan Munhoz, who has previously played for Club Athletico Paranaense and, most recently, Bootle FC, Maracanã Sports Bar is named after the world famous stadium in Rio de Janeiro and will showcase Brazilian culture and a shared love of football.

Munhoz said he was 'so proud' to bring the Maracanã name to Liverpool and said his travels as a professional footballer around the world has helped him to 'understand and appreciate the link between football culture and entertainment'.

The dad-of-two continued: "Of course, as our name suggests, we look forward to welcoming everyone who wants to watch the very best sporting occasions with us. We know that Liverpool's welcoming city centre is a wonderful mix of local visitors, national tourists and international guests already, so we envisage seeing a variety of football shirts in attendance."

The revamped venue is fully licensed and a new bar area being added on the ground floor, with a range of delicious drinks and traditional Brazilian dishes available - such as the nation’s signature flagship foods of pichana and ribs

Munhoz added: "We look forward to putting on some wonderful seasonal events, and of course, we will be here to welcome football fans who want to soak up the atmosphere here with us in Liverpool, with our own unique Brazilian flavour.”