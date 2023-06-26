Four Merseyside restaurants reach finals of English Curry Awards 2023

The annual awards celebrate the best of the best in the industry. Is your local in the running for an award?

The English Curry Awards has announced the finalists for its 2023 edition, including four restaurants in and around Merseyside.

The prestigious awards celebrate the best of the best in the English curry industry, and the highly-anticipated awards ceremony will take place on August 14 in Birmingham.

The finalists were chosen by members of the public and organisers say the finalists have made ‘significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry’.

One local venue will fight for a national title, while three local venues have made it to finals in the regional (North West) award categories.

Britannia Spice , Wirral, is up for North West Restaurant of the Year.

, Wirral, is up for North West Restaurant of the Year. Sultan Palace , Liverpool, is up for North West Customer Service of the Year.

, Liverpool, is up for North West Customer Service of the Year. Khaja , in Woolton, is a finalist for North West Takeaway of the Year.

, in Woolton, is a finalist for North West Takeaway of the Year. Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant, in Southport, is up against nine other finalists for the national title of ‘Nepalese Restaurant of the Year.’

North West finalists for the English Curry Awards 2023

Curry Restaurant of the Year

Aroma Asian Restaurant (Burnley)

Shamoli (Knutsford)

Lakeland Spice Cuisine (Keswick)

Abdullahs Restaurant (Rising Bridge)

Royal Balti House (Bolton)

Maryport Tandoori (Maryport)

Seventy One (Poulton le Gulfs)

Spice Club (Cockermouth)

Twisted Indian Street Food (Blackpool)

Southport’s Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant & Bar. Image: Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant & Bar

Restaurant of the Year

Britannia Spice (Parkgate)

Buraq (Kirkham)

Cinnamon Lounge (Wakefield)

Holdi Spice Lounge (Little Sutton)

Bombay 8 Indian Restaurant (Warrington)

Little India (Cheshire)

Damaka (Cramlington)

JUNOON restaurant (Frodsham)

Nellie Indian Restaurant (Scarisbrick)

Meherin Indian and Bangladeshi Restaurant (Blackpool)

Customer Experience of the Year

Aroma Asian Restaurant (Burnley)

JUNOON (Frodsham)

Wah Ji Wah (Manchester)

Bombay Quay (Northwich)

Relish Tandoori (Northwich)

Sultan’s Palace (Liverpool)

Sanskruti Restaurant (Manchester)

Ashiana Indian Restaurant (Preston)

Imli (Heywood)

Thira Restaurant (Blackburn)

Takeaway of the Year

Achaari (Macclesfield)

Shagor Takeaway (Burnley)

Indo Bites (Liverpool)

Khaja Indian Takeaway (Woolton)

Golden Tandoori (Manchester)

Amonbagh Takeaway (Preston)

Shad Tandoori (Blackburn)

Hawali Indian Takeaway (Burnley)

Waterhead Tandoori (Oldham)

Chillies Indian Takeaway (Wigan)

The full list of national finalists is available here.