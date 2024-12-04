Franco Manca will launch on Bold Street this week.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Franco Manca would be taking over the former site of beloved art gallery, Rennie’s, which sadly closed in 2022 after 42 years in business.

Now, the ‘sourdough pizza pioneers’ have confirmed they will open up shop this week, serving ‘fresh, handmade’ pizzas. The new restaurant at 61-63 Bold Street will offer both indoor and outdoor seating and create around 25 jobs for the local community.

Founded by Ronald and Jean Rennie in 1965, Rennie’s was placed in several locations in Merseyside. The Bold Street branch opened in 1991 and became the family’s final store. Their son, Duncan, made the decision to shut up shop for good in 2022. | Google Street View

Originally founded by Giuseppe Mascoli, Franco Manca now has more than 70 restaurants in the UK, with Liverpool becoming opening number 72. Set to officially open on Saturday, December 7, the Bold Street eatery is also offering the chance to bag one of 1,000 free pizzas, when you sign up for newsletters.

Franco Manca’s menu features a selection of seasonal pizzas, and sides and snacks including smoked almonds and Nocellara green olives, as well as various sharing platters and veggie, vegan and gluten-free choices.