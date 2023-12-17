"The next time you order a kebab, do yourself a favour and get it with gravy."

It's the most wonderful time of year for food, and for those looking for an alternative, I AM Doner have you covered. They've brought back their Christmas Dinner Doner Kebab, all the trimmings you're familiar with, wrapped up in a freshly made flatbread.

It's packed full of honey and sage roast turkey doner with roast potatoes, shredded sprout, crispy parsnips, red cabbage, root vegetables and cranberries, smothered in turkey gravy and even features two of your five a day.

Founder Paul Baron said: "I’d say the inspiration came from the Christmas sandwiches and Christmas burgers from my years as a chef. Doing something Christmassy is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’m a big fan of Christmas dinner. It’s a massive part of what made us.

"We did it our first year, and people came crying for more. In the second year, we made a video and put it out there, and it went totally viral. I met somebody who lives in Australia who recognised me from the Christmas dinner video. It’s made us relatively world famous."