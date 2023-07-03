The Water Street restaurant has made the offer to celebrate the health service’s 75th birthday.

A popular Argentinian restaurant is offering free lunch for NHS workers this Wednesday (July 5), in celebration of the health service’s 75th birthday.

Available at all of its restaurants across the UK, Gaucho will serve a three course meal to the hardworking members of the NHS - including at the new Liverpool branch.

The steakhouse launched on Water Street last November, and has become a popular spot for birthday meals and other special occassions, earning itself a Google rating of 4.4 stars.

Now, NHS staff can try out the set lunch menu for free, between 12.00pm – 6.00pm on Wednesday, July 5.

How to claim: Arrive at Gaucho between the set hours (last seating at 4.30pm) and present your valid NHS card to your server. The offer includes three courses from the set lunch menu only and no drinks are included.

About Gaucho: The Argentinian restaurant is inside the beautiful Grade II listed, former Bank of Liverpool building in the city’s conservation area, serving up a range of contemporary Latin American dishes and high quality steaks.