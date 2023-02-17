Gino D’Acampo’s 360 Sky Bar opened in September last year.

A restaurant owned by celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo needs to make “major improvements” after being slapped with a poor hygiene rating.

Following an inspection by Liverpool Council’s environmental health officials last month, the Italian chef’s second venture in the city has been hit with a one out of five hygiene rating. Information made available online by the Food Standards Agency said major improvements were needed at the venue at the INNSiDE Liverpool hotel on Old Hall Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hotel opened in September following extensive renovations to the building. The 17-floor development includes the city’s second Gino D’Acampo restaurant, which has a sky bar.

While no details have been released as to the reason for the mark awarded, it is understood officials will have considered the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. The cleanliness and the condition of its facilities and building would also be assessed by inspectors.

This includes having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene. Management of food safety, such as the provision of a system or checks to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future is also considered by officials.

Mr D’Acampo’s first venture opened its doors in the former HSBC bank building on Castle Street almost six years ago and was replaced by the 200-cover Riva Blu, which is under the same corporate umbrella as Mr D’Acampo’s eponymous locations across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is not the first time the bar has caused friction with the local authority. Concerns were raised about the terms of its premises licence in 2021, having initially operated under the terms agreed with INNSiDE and the city council.

After butting heads with ward councillors, the venue agreed to stop serving alcohol at 2am, rather than 3am as originally sought. Objections were removed after the restaurant said it would not seek to play music and monitor noise late at night.

A spokesperson for Gino D’Acampo Hotels and Leisure said: “We’re extremely disappointed with this rating and have taken immediate action to address the points raised. Our expert consultants have since conducted a robust audit and were satisfied that corrective measures have been met. A re-inspection has already been invited and we are confident of seeing a return to higher scores in line with our sibling restaurants.”