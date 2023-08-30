These pubs have been listed by Historic England, with many recommended by CAMRA for their beers or heritage.

If you like a pub bursting with history, character and dotted with welcoming spaces to enjoy a pint, then it’s time to visit one of the many wonderful Grade II-listed watering holes Liverpool has to offer.

Historic England has awarded listed status to a huge number of buildings in the city, many of which are pubs, so, we have chosen to focus on places within easy reach of the heart of the city centre, in L1, L2 and L3.

The majority of these pubs are deemed to have an ‘interior of national historic interest’ by CAMRA and many also feature on its recommended list.

One of these spectacular pubs was elevated to Grade I-listed status by Historic England in 2020, while others have been lovingly restored and renovated in the last year.

1 . Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Hope St, L1 Built around 1898 for brewer Robert Cain, ‘The Phil’ was promoted to Grade I-listed in 2020 and is considered the ‘cathedral of pubs’. Famous for it spectacular toilets, the pub interior is covered in elaborate carvings and has a mosaic-clad bar. It’s a must see and a favourite with many locals. CAMRA gives it three-out-of-three heritage stars, adding: “This is a truly spectacular pub.” Photo: Rodhullandemu/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia

2 . The Vines, Lime Street, L1 The historic ‘Big House’ was built in 1907 by Walter Thomas for brewer Robert Cain, in a neo-Baroque style. It underwent a major refurbishment earlier this year, which retained and restored stunning original features. It is the sister building to the Grade I-listed Philharmonic Dining Rooms. A great pub, which serves a selection of cask ales. CAMRA calls it ‘one of the great show pubs in the country’. Photo: @vinesbighouse/IG

3 . The Crown Hotel, Lime Street, L1 Located right next to Liverpool Lime Street Station, The Crown is a popular watering hole with locals and visitors. The Grade II-listed building was built in 1905 by Warrington brewers Walkers as riposte to the extravagances of the Philharmonic and Vines. The Good Pub Guide says: “Well preserved and recently refurbished art nouveau showpiece, astonishing exterior; fine tiled fireplace and copper bar front, dark leather banquettes, panelling and splendid moulded ceiling.” Photo: Rodhullandemu/Wikimedia