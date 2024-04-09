Great British Menu winner to open 'dream' restaurant in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpudlian chef and winner of Great British Menu, Dan McGeorge, is set to open his debut restaurant in his hometown, this spring.

Vetch, located at the Grade II Listed 29A Hope Street in Liverpool city centre, is currently being transformed into a 26-cover fine dining restaurant and will serve dishes featuring ‘exquisite, locally-sourced ingredients’, providing customers with a ‘feast for the senses’.

The menu will feature a five-course lunch and a seven-course dinner, changing seasonally and showcasing modern British cooking, influenced by Nordic and Asian flavours.

McGeorge won BBC’s Great British Menu back in 2021 after studying law and deciding he was more suited to a career as a chef. He worked in several high-profile kitchens, working alongside the likes of Simon Rimmer and Sam Moody at the one Michelin starred, three AA rosetted Bath Priory and Ben Mounsey at the three rosetted Lawns Restaurant, Thornton Hall Hotel. He moved to the Lake District in September 2017 as head chef at the the now three AA rosetted Rothay Manor, and worked there for six years before moving back to Liverpool.

During his stint at Rothay, he was presented with an Acorn Award in 2020 and added a Michelin Plate to his accolades in January 2021. Later that year, he was crowned 'Champion of Champions' in BBC Two’s Great British Menu programme.

Chef and owner of Vetch, Dan McGeorge. Image: Optomen Television

Now back home with his young family, McGeorge has finally found the perfect venue to fulfil his dream of opening his own restaurant, after months of searching. Vetch is the culmination of that search, taking its name from a wild member of the pea family often found growing in hedgerows, meadows, and the edges of woodland - highlighting McGeorge’s passion for foraging.

Discussing the news, Dan McGeorge said: "It was a big decision leaving Rothay, but it was the right one to make. Georgia and I wanted to move back to Liverpool and realise our joint ambition to open a restaurant. We’ve been fortunate enough to find an amazing location right in the middle of the city at 29A Hope Street. We’re busy recruiting staff at the moment and then we’ll spend time working with our team to hit the ground running. Hopefully opening the doors in early May."

Vetch will operate across two floors