The winners of the Great British Pub Awards 2024 will be announced at a lavish ceremony.

Three Merseyside pubs are in the running to be named the best in the country after being shortlisted in the 2024 Great British Pub Awards.

Celebrating the finest pubs in the UK, with a wide range of categories, The Great British Pub Awards hosts an annual awards ceremony which aims to boost the businesses and highlight their service and quality. This year, a total of 94 pubs are up for an award, including The Old Duke in Southport, The Sandon in Liverpool and The Futurist in Liverpool.

The Old Duke is a Marstons pub, located on Scarisbrick New Road. The dog-friendly site has treats and water bowls available for your furry friends and is up the Best Pub for Dogs Award.

In the running to be named the Best Pub to Watch Sport, The Sandon is located in Anfield and has a rich history. Established in the 19th century, The Sandon is a local gem and a fan favourite on match days.

A finalist for Greene King Pub of the Year, The Futurist opened on Paradise Street last year, taking over the former Beehive. Paying tribute to the old cinema that sadly closed in the 1980s, The Futurist is a modern bar and pub with a range of drinks. The winners of the Great British Pub Awards 2024 will be announced at a lavish ceremony held on Tuesday, September 17 at the Victoria Warehouse in London. The full list of finalists can be found here.